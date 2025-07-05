“I’m afraid of the future”

Hey friends and readers,

All of us experience this, either all of the time, or at least at one point. The anxiety about the future is real.

Logically, we can understand that to worry about what has not happened is to take away from the present, but it’s easier said than done. We also must be responsible and plan.

However, life rarely goes according to our plans, thus creating a vicious cycle of anxiety, unless…

We can trust in God and live life with the flow, trying our best to worry only about what is happening in the moment.

For many of us the current issue is already a handful.

So…look at what Christ says about it. No better explanation.

“25 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? 26 Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? 27 Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life[a]?

28 “And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. 29 Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. 30 If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you—you of little faith? 31 So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ 32 For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them.33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. 34 Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

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Blessings.