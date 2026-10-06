Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
9h

This is something I often see in young men; this inability to look at their own "flaws", responsibly, before finding flaws in a woman. But this happens in other relationships too.

Atm I am dealing with a loved one who is angry at the world and specific people for something that they have brought upon themselves.

This is for me, a learning opportunity because as a result, I find myself being angry at my loved one and I want to let the anger GO !

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Karen Rodd's avatar
Karen Rodd
12h

Very trenchant insights and I LOVE the photo!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture