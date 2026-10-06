“I’m a nice guy and it’s too hard to find the right woman” delusion

Hey there,

Discussing topic of dating and couples today. I myself have been very blessed in this regard, but I see many of my friends and acquaintances struggle.

So, if you find yourself reading this and realizing you are in this boat, don’t be offended and instead take the time to reflect.

Because guess what, it really is a lot about self reflection. It’s about brining your ego down and instead of allowing loud negatives outside voices of bitter men control you, truly seeing yourself for who you are, and improving. It’s never too late.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve now heard from men around my age tell me how hard it is to find “the right woman”, asking me for advice.

When I ask them to be specific, there is a list of demands of how the woman should be.

The craziest thing? None of these men meet the criteria that they are dishing out.

They want the woman to be fit, attractive, kind, loyal, faithful, hard working, funny, etc, etc, etc.

When you look at them, they hardly hit any two of those things themselves.

I often see men concerned about “loyalty” while they openly and publicly lust after models, singers, celebrities. Some openly flirt with many women at once. God forbid the woman does it, then they say she’s a “slut”. Then what does that make you? Self reflection is needed.

Almost all men in this boat that I know are not fit. Yet you often see them online making comments about women’s fitness, fat, etc. Again, where is the self reflection?

I’ve known men who play video games and watch TV almost all day and then they post or tell how bad women are on the dates. That they are boring. Really?

Let’s cut the main point, because we could go on forever with these examples.

Self reflection is constant in good relationships. Even if you are improving and working hard on that, it’s a never ending thing. You must constantly look at yourself and ask questions such as;

Am I kind enough?

Am I generous enough?

Am I too angry?

Was I rude?

What could I do better?

How do I improve this?

Do I give good examples?

You’re not here to work on your partner, you’re here to work on yourself. You are not suppose to try to mold them into your own image. You are two separate pieces that are going together on a journey and if you both are working on self improvement the relationship journey only gets better, even in hard times.

You have each other.

Hope this helps someone out there.

P.S. yes I know the image for the article is ridiculous. I love it!