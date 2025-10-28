Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Nov 19, 2025

Intriguing! Coincidentally, I just started watching The Sopranos. Psychotherapy is prominent there in, although how realistic is another question. Tony Sopranos is certainly not healing quickly, no magic trick there.

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Learner
Oct 28, 2025

Feeling good because others are worse than us is simply not knowing what is right to feel.

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