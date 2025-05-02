“I’ll never find love.”

Hey friends and readers,

This is a very loaded topic, I’ll try to be as brief as I can discussing it.

In today’s world the search for love and to be loved are both front and center. It is deep within many people as they are often trapped in loneliness, electronics or low self esteem.

First, we must understand the very root of love.

To LOVE is to let go of ego and selfishness. To know and understand love, we must know what it means to give, to care, to be kind, to make sacrifices.

Christ teaches us to love God above all else and to love others as yourself.

So…Love God, Love Others, Love Yourself.

To love God and others, you absolutely must love yourself. You cannot give your best version to others and to God, if you are not taking care of yourself! It seems simple, yet so hard for many people to understand.

It’s all connected. Whatever love you are seeking right now, if you are having trouble with that, go back to the very root that we discussed.

Give love to God. Pray, meditate, connect with nature, ask God to help you be a better person. Seek that relationship.

The rest will follow.

As you focus on that you’ll see great changes.

Blessings.

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

Grab it for free today!

(affiliate link)

https://mygiftoffer.com