If you feel…you live

Are many of those around you becoming just codes?

Shells that actually do not posses authentic feelings, but rather pre-programmed reactions.

How to react to a popular singer.

How to react towards a politician.

How to react to ads of harmful and destructive medicines with all smiles.

“Those are the bad guys, those are the good guys.”

You get the point.

Is there a way for someone who is fully absorbed by this matrix to break out of it?

It’s tough to imagine, but sometimes miracles do happen, usually due to being shaken in a tremendous way…by someone else. Maybe by you?

Last century we were reading about these things in books. About humans who are fully programmed and controlled, actual codes without real feelings. Yet now it’s a reality.

It is a scary trap, because people who are in it, believe that their feelings are real, without realizing that they react and act exactly the same as millions of others. In these cases there is zero difference, zero authenticity, zero individualism, zero argument.

Those who stand against these things are often viewed as crazy ones.

So, within that path lies struggle and sometimes lots of sorrow. Yet, I say, ignorance is NOT bliss, because nothing is worse than losing your identity and connection to the divine. Who do you become then if not just a modern slave?

Therefore, that path that often seems so much harder, is a beautiful one. And in that road of resistance and true authentic feelings and questions, lies the ability to shake others, and get them out…as well.

This is a message to those who are constantly feeling like the swim against the current is tough. It is tough, but it is also beyond worth it. You are making a true difference.

Keep going.