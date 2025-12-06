Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Dec 9

Thank you, Alexander. You put the words to what’s in my heart. It’s always good to remember we aren’t the only ones

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Dec 8

Wise words Alexander!

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