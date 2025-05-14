If today is your last day, what will you highlight?

When you think about your life, what stands out the most?

Is it the fancy coats and boots you once got? Nice cars? Expensive watch?

I am willing to bet it’ll be the moments in which you felt something, no matter how simple it may sound.

A small jello treat with your mother in a tiny cafe. A run on the grass with your father.

A kiss by the washing machine…

Sharing a slice of a cheap chocolate cake.

When I travel with my family, I realized one simple truth. I would not enjoy it if I were traveling alone. For me, the main meaning of these particular experiences is the feeling I get seeing their joy. When I see happiness and excitement in my son’s eyes, that’s the best feeling. That’s the moments I’ll remember, and perhaps he will also.

When I sit at the table with family and drink tea, talk, and relax, it brings more enrichment to my mind than any fancy restaurant or an expensive gift.

If today was my last day and I had to tell someone the highlights of my life, none of them would include getting things. They would all be related to the love I felt, the moments when I felt God the most in my life. Perhaps also the times I’ve sat in church alone at night and felt tears come down as I prayed.

It’s these little moments…When I was a child, the things I remember most fondly are my simple times with mom and dad. The little cafes they took me to, the park, the books my mom read to me, and the times my dad was with me by the lake.Some memories are blurry, but I remember the feelings well, deep within my heart and my soul.

The soul keeps spiritual goodness forever; it does not consume materialism.

Why is it so often we see stories about children who were given so many things, yet there was never a loving relationship in the end? Because there were no such moments as mentioned prior between them.

You cannot establish a divine connection in the endless knot of life with the material world.

My wedding night it’s a special feeling that has stayed with me. Birth of my son, when I held him for the first time…what can beat such a feeling?

The overflowing love I felt in these moments…

Special moments of our life…we must treasure them. Allow them to enter our hearts fully. When hardships come, when life keeps hitting you hard, you can hold on to those moments, to the feeling you have kept from them, and with this in your heart, channeling God’s love, you will also embrace the path given to you, no matter how difficult, no matter how many hardships on the way, or how much pain.The feelings you’ll hold on to the most will be those good special ones.

So, don’t worry about things…you cannot name most things you had as a kid, but you can tell everyone how you felt.

Blessings.

P. S.

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