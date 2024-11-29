Hey, friends and readers,

I am welcoming all authors to participate in this opportunity. I have created a youtube channel today dedicated to reviewing and recommending your books.

Please share it with other writers who you think will benefit.

How it will be done:

If you are in US, please send me a physical copy of your book, unless you don’t care if I hold the book in my hands when I’m doing a review, but I do think that is more impactful.

If you are overseas, send me an ebook and I’ll have it open on my ipad, however, if you do want to send a physical copy, go ahead.

If this sounds good to you, message me or leave a comment, I’ll start making a list.

Remember to subscribe to my youtube channel and also support your fellow writers.

Here is the link:

https://m.youtube.com/feed/library

https://youtube.com/@alexandersemenyuk?si=2_rpCHhW08rrE4SN