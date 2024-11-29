I will review your book on Youtube
Hey, friends and readers,
I am welcoming all authors to participate in this opportunity. I have created a youtube channel today dedicated to reviewing and recommending your books.
Please share it with other writers who you think will benefit.
How it will be done:
If you are in US, please send me a physical copy of your book, unless you don’t care if I hold the book in my hands when I’m doing a review, but I do think that is more impactful.
If you are overseas, send me an ebook and I’ll have it open on my ipad, however, if you do want to send a physical copy, go ahead.
If this sounds good to you, message me or leave a comment, I’ll start making a list.
Remember to subscribe to my youtube channel and also support your fellow writers.
Here is the link:
https://m.youtube.com/feed/library
https://youtube.com/@alexandersemenyuk?si=2_rpCHhW08rrE4SN
Love the photo of you and your dog.
Hmm thanks! I'll keep trying