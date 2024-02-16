I was a naughty and happy little boy

The photo above is of me as a child!

In this photo you can see exactly what I’m talking about. Joy mixed with some naughtiness in my eyes.

I was very a fortunate child in so many ways. My parents were both journalists, so our home was always stacked with books. From early days mom read me great classics and then I became a big reader myself.

Mom would often take me to a park, or to a cafe for a small treat. Great moments. Dad also build lego with me and played Go and Chess often.

There was a lot of joy, but as part of my personality I was a big rebel.

I used to have metal tanks and I’d scratch furniture with those, however, I’d like to share two funny stories regarding this naughty stuff.

The crystals.

Mom had a friend over. As they sat on the couch I played with my stuff, however as they got deeper into their conversation I was able to sneak away into the kitchen. There I grabbed mom’s two favorite crystal glasses and came back into close to the guest room. There I stood in the hallway holding them up high. Mom and friend noticed me. The friend asked what was happening and my mom just said “It’s too late now.” That’s when I dropped them and they shattered.

Gifting window.

In this story you can even say I performed my first social study.

My parents had a bunch of small things from overseas. Soaps, perfumes, teas, coins, matches. One night they stepped out of our second floor apartment. I took this opportunity to run and grab many of these things, come to the window, opened it and begun calling neighbors. Mostly kids and teens came, but also one local street alcoholic. I began to throw various things down, watching them scramble for it. I was laughing a lot. The alcoholic man was able to grab one of the white Euro soaps. He opened it and bit it thinking it was chocolate. Amazingly later on instead of apologizing to my parents he complained that I tricked him!

Haha…

There are more stories and maybe I’ll share more later that are not naughty, like the cool train rides, but that’s it for now!

Thanks for reading about my memories!

Blessings.