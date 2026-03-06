When is the right time to be financially supportive? AI image.

God doesn’t talk to us the way a human would. He’s not screaming in our ears. He gives us signs.

Signs for some, coincidences for others: whatever they are, they are there and can’t be easily ignored. Sometimes they come to comfort us, and sometimes they come to help us learn right from wrong.

Two years ago, I got a sign of the second kind during our mountain holiday.

We were in a cozy hotel in one of those small, picturesque Bulgarian towns. My husband and the kids rushed to the mountains in the morning, where they would enjoy the beauty of weathered, multicolored stones, steep paths, deep blue lakes, and bunches of sweaty tourists, leaving the cozy hotel to me.

Besides the swimming pool and sauna downstairs, I had all of the sunlit rooms with breathtaking views of the mountains for my use. When I found myself alone, I performed an elaborate ceremonial dance to avoid any of my family members unexpectedly reappearing, then sat down, wrote the next chapter of my novel, did some editing, some reading, went downstairs for a swim, and finally decided to go for a walk around town.

All the details of the walk are irrelevant to the story (as well as all the abovementioned details, but the writer in me couldn’t help it), so I’ll just focus on the small wooden chapel I found in the town center. The chapel was situated in a secluded garden, brimming with the noise of insects and the smell of flowers.

I’m not much into churches, and one day I’ll write a separate article as to why exactly, but that day my mood was so glorious that I truly wanted to share it with God in a place that’s believed to be His.

So, I climbed down the stairs leading to this Orthodox garden of bliss, entered the chapel, and saw that there was nobody inside. It was really small.

Yet, there was a table at the entrance where candles and prayers were being sold.

Like the three bears in Goldilocks, there were three kinds of candles displayed on the table: a large one, a medium one, and a little one. Prices differed accordingly. You could choose a candle, insert a coin in the designated place, and then light the candle at the altar.

As for the prayers – at that moment, there was only one type for sale:

A prayer for good health.

The price was two euro. You could jot down the name of the ill person you wished the priest to remember throughout the service in a special notebook, and insert a coin in the designated place.

I wasn’t startled to see this because it’s a common practice in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. If you have a health issue, you can pay a priest and order a special prayer. Just like you order ‘steak au poivre’ in a fancy restaurant: exotic, spicy, expensive, and maybe a little risky.

Once—and it’s a story that deserves its own article, too—I allowed a zealous Orthodox friend of mine to drag me to a priest for exactly that kind of prayer. I dimly remember the ritual. I was so sick that I dimly remember him even taking me to the church, for that matter. But I remember it cost money.

So I stood in the small chapel, thinking of my very sick father-in-law, and on an impulse, I wrote his name in the notebook next to the candles. That’s not his name only—that’s the name of my son, too. I didn’t think about this coincidence until some time later.

After writing down my father-in-law’s name, I inserted the coin.

Did I feel relieved when I did that?

Did I believe that finally, a miracle was going to happen, and the poor old man who was suffering so much would feel some relief?

I believe my thoughts ran along these lines:

You pay everyone around you to live, maybe you should pay God, too? Well, not God, but the priest who’s performing the ritual. He is a human being, too; he has to live off something, right? Since the Orthodox religion is the official one in our country, the priest is supposed to live off our taxes, but why not get something on top? In the end, he works hard. He deserves two euro for a prayer.

I went back to the hotel, and as the day wore on, my previously confused but light thoughts got clearer—and darker.

I’ve read the Bible a few times, and although I keep forgetting parts of it and have to reread them all the time, I don’t remember a priest from the Old Testament or an apostle from the New Testament ever being paid to pray for someone.

Yes, the priests were paid a salary in the form of livestock, fruit, vegetables, and grain. The community supported them so they could live and perform their religious duties. This happens in the Old and the New Testaments.

The Levites were supported by the community. Good people provided for the apostles while they were on missions. Although I can’t remember it ever being mentioned anywhere, I’m sure Jesus and his disciples were given shelter and food by all those people they preached to and whom Jesus healed.

But I doubt Jesus ever went up to anyone, saying, “Hey, man, how about a nice roasted chicken plate and I’ll heal that stubborn dandruff of yours?”

No, it’s not funny.

It’s not funny at all.

How serious this stuff is is something God showed me the very same night. My son, who has the same name as my father-in-law, got horribly sick.

I’d never seen him like this.

We didn’t do anything risky, like eating out, being in dirty pools, or getting too cold. My son is generally a very healthy boy. Yet that night he started vomiting, and for the next three days I was by his side, trying to keep his insanely high fever under control and keep him hydrated. Then my husband got the virus, too—and with him, it was even worse, because he’s a diabetic and diabetics take viruses harder than others.

Our holiday was ruined.

Coincidence?

For some, it could be.

For me, it wasn’t.

For me, it was God, saying:

“I’m not a prostitute.

I’m love.

It’s one thing for a man to support a loving wife, and another to pay her for sex.

Anyone who makes Me look like a prostitute in the eyes of others will face the consequences, as well as anyone who treats Me like one.”

Although my son and husband were fine afterwards, the incident is still vivid in my mind.

I don’t know about the rest of the Bulgarian Orthodox community, but I, for one, will never pay for prayer again.

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