Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Mar 9

Love this Nevena. It’s so easy to want to find answers and solutions outside of God, but he really is all we need. Thank you for sharing 🙏✨

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Mar 9

What a moving and humanly horrifying story. We're out there in the desert, like the Israelites escaping Egypt and wandering in the Wilderness of Sin - "Sin" means "thorny" - and it's so easy to want to believe in an ATM god. (And, I'm so glad that your son and husband recovered!)

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