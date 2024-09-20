“I never have enough time.”

Hey friends and readers,

Many of you live very busy lives, there is constantly a lot to do, there can be a build up of anxiety and then the mind becomes foggy.

When we get overwhelmed it is hard to do even one thing right and everything drags at that point.

Slowing down would be the first step. Take a breath, be still, take half an hour away from phone, go walk in nature for 30 minutes, pray.

You say; “But that’s the point, I don’t have time!”

Well, you’ll be surprised how much more time appears when your mind is more clear and you set proper priorities and declutter your life.

And when you take care of your mind and body, you perform everything at a higher speed and with better quality.

Change that feeling we describe in the title to:

“Time expands to meet my needs and priorities.”

Time expands because you can remove things that are hurting you. The shows, Facebook, Insta, fake friends, unnecessary arguments, the road rage, music with nasty lyrics. Take control, pay attention what you’re letting in.

You take care of yourself, and by improving yourself you can help others better as well.

“Making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.

Apostle Paul

The times are hard, yes, and we can make best use of the times regardless.

Another big way to make a shift is focusing on good deeds, no matter how small. Center on kindness and compassion.

“What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and filled,” without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that? So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”

Apostle James

Having faith that God will help us is very important, but you also must take action. Take control of your life, no matter how unpredictable, the one thing you can always control is how you react to things and how much time you give to unimportant things.

Simplify, see what is most important, clear your mind from the junk.

So, do not dwell on things you cannot control.

What is it that you CAN control and change?

“Keep yourselves in the love of God, waiting for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ that leads to eternal life.”

Apostle Jude

Blessings

XXXXX

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