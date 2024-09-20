Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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John Dzurak's avatar
John Dzurak
Aug 19, 2025

Thank you for the thoughtful and apt evaluation. In the eyes of our God we have plenty of time: eternity. But as weak, sinful creatures we are slow to recognize and are hopelessly unskilled. To project "hope" on to all this is comfort, if not assurance. Easy to say; difficult to incorporate. When I am (often!) "stuck," reading the comments of others (whom I know only through this imperfect medium) helps me push forward. My morning prayer: "Let's start with something simple to say/Thank you God for another day." Follow this with an Act of Contrition, Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be. Let the world scoff. We ALL end up in an ending. Read ALL the chapters of Ecclesiastes. I had all this as a child, lost it for many years, it's been gifted back to me. Maybe I'll do something useful this time?

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Alexander
Sep 21, 2024

Time expands to meet my needs and priorities 🙏 Love this affirmation. Perfect. Timely 😊

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