“I must please everyone.”

Hey friends and readers,

Often in our life we say “no” to ourselves in order to please others by saying “yes” to them.

Service and kindness to others is great, however, it is not good if it comes in expense of kindness towards yourself.

From Christian perspective it boils down to the most important teachings and commandments.

“Love thy God above all else,

Love others as you love yourself.”

So, see, you are suppose to love yourself and in fact, you are not able to truly love others and God if you do not love yourself.

You are made in the image of God. We must not insult God by being bad to his creation, yourself. So, as you shouldn’t be cruel to others, do not be that way to yourself as well.

If you have no love for yourself you will also not take care of yourself. Mind, body, spirit. Therefore you will not be the best version of “you” possible.

Thus comes the simple understanding that there has to be a balance between serving others and taking care of yourself.

“I honor my needs and please myself too.”

Blessings.

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