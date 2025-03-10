Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kaci Rigney's avatar
Kaci Rigney
Mar 10, 2025

I had to learn how to say no when I became frazzled and overwhelmed. I resonate with this.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Kaci Rigney's avatar
Kaci Rigney
Mar 10, 2025

I so agree.

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