Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Lynette Allcock Yoon's avatar
Lynette Allcock Yoon
May 18, 2025

Very true! Your post also reminded me of something I heard somewhere: “God does not necessarily call us to success, but He does call us to faithfulness.” Sometimes God can do more in us and through us in a season of apparent failures than success.

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