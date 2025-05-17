“I must not fail.”

Hey friends and readers,

From parents, to schools, to working spaces, and the world in general, there is a big focus on what it is to “fail”, and it’s almost always painted in a big way, a major issue.

There is a huge focus on the material rather than spiritual. And that is often why, ironically, people also do not get some things they dream off. When you trust God, often you will also be lead to thrive in multiple ways, according to God’s timing.

Francis Chan taught that he is more concerned with succeeding in things that don’t matter to God, and failing at those that do matter.

Priorities.

First it should be your relationship with God, then all else follows.

Often we see men and women who are born in great wealth end up becoming drug addicts, criminals, etc. They destroy their lives.

And on the other hand we see people who go through incredible amount of hardships, living a very good live in their later years.

Being challenged, going through failures, being knocked down, it’s all LIFE. You can embrace life according to God, or you can sink and stay at the bottom.

The choice is yours, honestly. People end up in incredibly hard situations. It’s how they react to those that makes a long term difference.

Each time you fall and get up you build resilience and spiritual strength.

Look at the history of the church as a great example for Christian readers.

Centuries of persecutions, killings, torture. Yet, just recently, in the same place where St Peter was brutally crucified almost 2000 years ago, a new pope was elected and millions around the world celebrated.

This is only possible because of all the “failures” the thousands of missionaries throughout the centuries went through.

All the deaths, going to unknown lands, spreading the Gospels, sometimes being tortured in unimaginable ways, like the many martyrs in feudal Japan.

Still, the effort continued.

So, it is that way in our life. We may face all sort of things. Even persecution as well. We can be just like those people, turning “failures” into victories, helping others, building for future generations, making the world a better place.

Fall in love with the challenges.

Blessings.

“I embrace failure as a necessary step to success.”

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