He was there, among the guests. Image created via AI.

On the eve of the most romantic holiday, I remember another evening long ago, when I was young and scared, teetering on the edge of breaking.

The country I was born in was officially Christian but unofficially atheist. It had spent fifty years under a Communist regime and couldn’t shed that legacy quickly, despite the old and new churches swarming around the street corners. As a diligent follower of my parents’ teachings — and despite my grandma dragging me to her Catholic temple as a child to teach me how to light candles, and little else — I knew nothing about any god. I knew about Charles Darwin. I knew about Pavlov. I knew about Gagarin.

Actually, the first time I learned anything about Jesus — beyond the fact that he was a weird and scary figure on a cross dangling on the walls of Catholic temples — was when I was eighteen or nineteen and watched a Christian movie on TV. It was about Jesus’s life, from his birth to his death and resurrection. The story drew me in, and when it was over, I thought, Wow! What a cool guy! Did he really exist?

I checked, and it turned out Jesus was a real historical figure. Good. So, he must have been a philosopher of some kind and — definitely — a person with an enormous heart. I decided I liked him a lot. From that day onward, I’d read every summary of Jesus’ life, devour all the fictional books casting him as the main character, and watch every movie about him I could find — simply because I wanted to be around him.

You know, I’m a romantic person. Give me love any day. The more, the better. And Jesus seemed like the most romantic guy ever. I mean, he loved everybody. He never condemned or punished anyone.

Once, an adulteress came to him, knowing the people were right to stone her to death because that was God’s law. Jesus said to the crowd, “Is there anyone among you without sin? If there is, let that person throw the first stone.” When they all left, he stayed with the woman and told her he had nothing but love for her.

And he said to everyone, “Don’t fight evil with evil. Fight it with goodness.”

And he said, “Forgive your enemies and pray for them.”

Oops, not just forgive them and pray for them — that’s far too easy. No, love them. Love them.

I decided this guy was either totally crazy or he was physically made of love. Like, his atoms and molecules were some special kind of love atoms and molecules.

I fantasized about going back in time, meeting him, and never leaving his side.

Yet, all those years, despite my attraction to him, I never thought of him as anything more than a simple (albeit amazing) human being.

I was twenty-four when something happened.

My grandma — besides teaching me how to light candles — had taught me the prayer Our Father. I’d known it by heart since I was a child and would sometimes say it to myself before going to sleep, without attaching any religious significance to it. I used it as a lullaby.

That night, when I was 24, I was with my boyfriend at a party. I had a horrible headache, and the first symptoms of the anxiety disorder that would torment me for the next twenty years had started to appear: an elevated heartbeat, sweating, dizziness, and inexplicable fear. So I went and hid in a room, lay down on a bed, shut my eyes, and tried to block out the pain and fear.

It didn’t work. It grew worse. And worse. And worse.

It got so bad that I didn’t know what to do. And you know what I thought?

I thought, Jesus.

I had never said his name in a prayer before. His name isn’t even mentioned in the Our Father. I didn’t pray to him as a god. I just imagined that person, full of love, who healed everyone and thought, Jesus, help me.

He was fully on my mind at that moment — he and nobody else.

And then my mind exploded.

There was light.

Light in me, light in my whole being, light in the room, light in the entire universe. I can’t explain what I experienced — it can’t be told. I just know there was light everywhere, absolutely everywhere, and this light was, at the same time, love.

Not just love as an emotion but as a physical entity, as a personality.

The pleasure I felt was beyond description. I don’t think there’s a drug in the world that could compare.

I was there, in this light-love, and it was alive. It held me, fully and forever with me.

And then it went away.

I opened my eyes, and the pain in my head was gone.

There were no anxiety symptoms anymore. No panic. No fear of anything. Not even fear of death. Nothing but immeasurable peace and joy.

My boyfriend came into the room while I was still lying on the bed, trying to understand what had just happened. He asked me how I was, but I couldn’t answer. I had lost my voice. I just smiled. And smiled. And smiled.

The smile didn’t leave my face for the next two days. I remember I couldn’t talk to anyone. I was in a daze, or a haze, or a craze, I don’t know. I wasn’t much in this world, anyway.

When the effects of the weird drug-like thing finally ebbed away, I was back to being the old human being, full of fear and bound by all her physical limitations. But the world, for some reason, looked completely different now.

The world looked much more lovable.

At home, I took out a cross my grandma had once given me. I’d kept it in my box of “treasures from grandparents.”

The cross was a Catholic one, with the figure of Jesus Christ on it.

I stared at the figure.

A cool guy?

The light… the love…

…the presence of eternity…

…God…

A cool God?

I blinked.

How could a God be cool?

It was a notion so unlike anything I’d ever learned about religions — so unlike the inherent meaning of the word God as an omnipresent, omnipotent, untouchable being, so far above us that we couldn’t even dream of understanding Him — that my world shattered in that moment.

I dropped the cross onto the bed.

A God who is omnipresent, omnipotent, and yet not above me, but my equal?

In fact, even lower than me — because He had put Himself in a position beneath mine, allowing my sins to kill Him. A God who made it possible for me to understand Him, to talk to Him, to hear Him talk back, to smile with Him, laugh with Him, cry with Him.

A God who could fully be me, in all my circumstances — because my physical form, my material world, was just another side of His essence. The side of humbleness. A side He experienced to show me that the ultimate expression of love is being the other.

I didn’t simply believe in that God that day.

I fell in love with Him.

And I cried and cried and cried on that bed, holding the cross, remembering how Jesus died. Remembering the horrible way I’d treated other people in my life — and the horrible way I’d treated myself.

How many mistakes… how many, how many… and each one of them had added to the agony He experienced on the cross.

Yet each one of them no longer mattered because of the cross.

The next day, I bought a Bible and started reading it.

I think my conversion was even faster than Apostle Paul’s.

When I told my parents later on, they thought I’d fallen victim to a cult. When they realized there was no cult, they decided my writer’s imagination had run away with me and that I’d grow out of it.

I didn’t grow out of it.

I grew up in it.

I swirled in the whirlpool of the greatest love story I could ever dream of, and it’s been continuing for 24 years now. I haven’t regretted one minute of it.

I have my weak moments. I have my moments of doubt and disbelief. I have moments of sickness and pain, of hardships and tears, and I still make mistakes. I have my clashes with a society that often finds people of faith unacceptable.

But I also have moments of growing in my knowledge of God, of becoming more and more the person He wants me to be, of discovering my purpose in this world. And most of all, I have my moments with Him — when I simply enjoy His presence.

And I’ll never forget our first date.

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