Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 13

Beautiful testimony!

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Judy La Salle's avatar
Judy La Salle
Feb 13

Absolutely wonderful. I couldn't stop reading. God is so good.

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