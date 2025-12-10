“I made it on my own” is the biggest lie

Look, your mom gave you birth, so you already just because of that single thing you did not “make it on your own”, but seriously, let’s examine this huge lie in society that you often hear from the famous and super wealthy.

Hypothetical story first, to stimulate the mind.

Let’s say you are an orphan who was dumped into the dumpster as a baby. A super smart dog found you and started to take care of you. Dog brought you food, found you shelter, etc. As you grew, you noticed a boxing gym. You went in there and somehow without any training you were instantly phenomenal. After that you trained against the wall and with trees, no sparring partners, no coaches. You scheduled all matches on your own. You became a world champion. Guess what? Even then you didn’t “make it on your own”. You better be damn sure you thank that dog in every speech you give, might as well have her tattoo on your body already. Maybe multiple.

Now let’s go on a personal level. I as an author wrote 30+ books, of many kinds. Won awards, reached #1, etc. How much of that is my effort? I am known as a person with very strong perseverance, but I’d give myself 10%. That’s how much I’d say my effort is worth, and maybe I’m being generous. There are so many steps along the way without which I wouldn’t have these books. My parents love for books, my sister’s help, especially with early books, my wife and son as biggest inspirations, and yes, back to dogs, my book The Illuminated, inspired by my two dogs. And that’s not all. The variables and situations are so many. The readers, the reviewers, the friends, the publisher. All of these things. Prior to getting my first traditional contract for Paradise Harbour I was already thinking I was done. It was my 6th book. After I got a renewed drive and now I have 10th trad contract. And again, I say that’s not even close to being all of it.

So as we strive to be individuals, true authentic self, we also must acknowledge the collective around us that helped us along the way, both things can and should exist together. Including the natural world that we should respect.

Denying this, is denying the truth. Don’t let your ego command you.

You are part of this world, it contributed to you, and now you can give back.

Blessings.