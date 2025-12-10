Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Dec 14

I'm totally with you, Alex. I think that if all of God's creation would see that each of "us", from the tiniest microscopic critter to the human soul, are connected and nothing happens without effecting the rest of creation, we would just be happy to be a part of it all. Sometimes I see it. When I don't, I know I've been seeing the world through ego.

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Dr. Lang Charters's avatar
Dr. Lang Charters
Dec 11

Thank you for this powerful, and well said, reminder Alexander! Life is truly a team sport, and countless people we never even meet end us aiding us greatly. I think of the food we eat, for example, and the farmer(s) who grew it, people who harvested it, others who transported it, those who packaged it, those who transported it again, then the people who stocked it, and so on.

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