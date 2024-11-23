“I feel powerless”
“I feel powerless”
Hey friends and readers,
Yet again we will briefly discuss something that touches EVERY person at one point of our lives.
At least once in your life you will feel powerless about something, and chances are, it’ll be way more than once.
The questions are;
How do you react?
What action do you take?
Often, the best action is to simply stay still and trust God, in other times, action must be taken to adjust the matter.
The serenity prayer, which I greatly love, really sums this up perfectly.
“God, grant me the serenity
to accept the things I cannot change
the courage to change the things I can
and the wisdom to know the difference.
Living one day at a time,
enjoying one moment at a time.
Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace.
Taking, as he did, the sinful world as it is,
not as I would have it.
Trusting that he will make all things right
if I surrender to His will;
that I may be reasonably happy in this life,
and supremely happy with Him forever.”
You must know that there are things that you really are powerless about. Some choices your kids will make, politicians, the weather, biggest one…God’s path for you.
Then there are things that you can control which you still feel powerless about, but shouldn’t. Main one being your emotional state during hardships.
You can also control how you exercise, eat, what you say, how you treat others, how you pray, what you put inside your head, what you feed your soul with.
There are many things that you can feel empowered about.
“I am empowered and in control of my life.”
This can ring true with a right approach. Similar to serenity prayer, we must know that there are many things we can indeed control in our life. This is what we can focus on and save a lot of energy this way. Be healthier.
Blessings.
XXXXX
This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.
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P.S. Plus, I am talking to you Alex who knows all about shadow banning 😔 I often wonder if it happens to smaller voices or if it's just the bigger accounts. Anyways, I appreciate your reminder here today. Happy weekend to you! ox
A great message for today Alex. Almost everything in life can make us feel that way. So much heartache in the world that we are powerless to. And silly things like being here and writing to an algorithm that has once again removed you from sight. I met the most amazing person last night thinking how I'd love to put her on my little podcast and then my brain retreated to that powerless feeling that all her energy and shared history of her family being Japanese ranchers, literally settling a large parcel in California, their "internment experience" during WW2, her mom being 104 years old, the wisdom she still partakes, the forgiveness and accomplishments of her mom and dad. Truly amazing stuff. But all of that poured out to so few that I'd feel like I wasted her time. Every aspect of our lives, watching my almost blind mom, makes us feel powerless. And it's not power we seek. It's authenticity. An ability to create and not have our potential friends or audience stopped from seeing or hearing because of the powerful.