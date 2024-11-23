Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Nov 23, 2024

P.S. Plus, I am talking to you Alex who knows all about shadow banning 😔 I often wonder if it happens to smaller voices or if it's just the bigger accounts. Anyways, I appreciate your reminder here today. Happy weekend to you! ox

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Nov 23, 2024

A great message for today Alex. Almost everything in life can make us feel that way. So much heartache in the world that we are powerless to. And silly things like being here and writing to an algorithm that has once again removed you from sight. I met the most amazing person last night thinking how I'd love to put her on my little podcast and then my brain retreated to that powerless feeling that all her energy and shared history of her family being Japanese ranchers, literally settling a large parcel in California, their "internment experience" during WW2, her mom being 104 years old, the wisdom she still partakes, the forgiveness and accomplishments of her mom and dad. Truly amazing stuff. But all of that poured out to so few that I'd feel like I wasted her time. Every aspect of our lives, watching my almost blind mom, makes us feel powerless. And it's not power we seek. It's authenticity. An ability to create and not have our potential friends or audience stopped from seeing or hearing because of the powerful.

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