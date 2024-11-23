“I feel powerless”

Hey friends and readers,

Yet again we will briefly discuss something that touches EVERY person at one point of our lives.

At least once in your life you will feel powerless about something, and chances are, it’ll be way more than once.

The questions are;

How do you react?

What action do you take?

Often, the best action is to simply stay still and trust God, in other times, action must be taken to adjust the matter.

The serenity prayer, which I greatly love, really sums this up perfectly.

“God, grant me the serenity

to accept the things I cannot change

the courage to change the things I can

and the wisdom to know the difference.

Living one day at a time,

enjoying one moment at a time.

Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace.

Taking, as he did, the sinful world as it is,

not as I would have it.

Trusting that he will make all things right

if I surrender to His will;

that I may be reasonably happy in this life,

and supremely happy with Him forever.”

You must know that there are things that you really are powerless about. Some choices your kids will make, politicians, the weather, biggest one…God’s path for you.

Then there are things that you can control which you still feel powerless about, but shouldn’t. Main one being your emotional state during hardships.

You can also control how you exercise, eat, what you say, how you treat others, how you pray, what you put inside your head, what you feed your soul with.

There are many things that you can feel empowered about.

“I am empowered and in control of my life.”

This can ring true with a right approach. Similar to serenity prayer, we must know that there are many things we can indeed control in our life. This is what we can focus on and save a lot of energy this way. Be healthier.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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