Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 21, 2025

Trust in God, the message sent through intuition. Loved reading this.

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Feb 21, 2025

Nevena, this is exactly it. This is going to make a difference to people. On an individual, powerful level. This is that test of following faith.

Life is so much more simple when you learn to recognize and give in to that voice. It causes me such anxiety when I don’t. You know - you wrote it so well.

I’m so moved by how eloquently you describe something my heart experiences, as well.

I needed this reminder today. Thank you! 🕊️✨

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