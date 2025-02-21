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Can God scare us into doing something?

When God talks to me, there’s a way to tell his voice from my own thoughts. First, there’s always an overwhelming love and peace accompanying His presence in my mind. And second, what He says often diverges from my own perception of the world and my own wishes. In fact, every day, He makes me — very gently — see my existence in a different light and change myself in ways that painfully challenge my ego. It’s very difficult to always say ‘yes’ to Him, but I do it, and it’s worth it because the results I see in my life are amazing. When I change for the better, people around me change for the better, too.

I said that God is always gentle in his demands. Well, that’s not quite true.

There was one instant when He wasn’t.

That Monday.

I woke up early in the morning — everyone else was still asleep — and in the darkness of the lazy dawn the words in my head came like a bolt of lightning. It was a storm that broke out all of a sudden: no gathering of grey clouds in advance, no charged air, no chilly wind. Yet it was tremendous.

Go get your son from the school bus stop today!

Just that. Nothing more. I recognized the feeling of love that always accompanies that voice. Yet this time there wasn’t an option to say ‘no’.

Which was a surprise. Until that moment I always had the option to say ‘no’. Although saying ‘no’ always left me in a worse state than saying ‘yes’, there was never any pressure.

This time, however, what I heard wasn’t a suggestion.

It was a command.

I tried to voice a weak sort of protest.

Oh, please! Is that necessary? He’s almost thirteen now. He’s been coming home by himself for months. Okay, I know. That’s the motherly craze that’s got me. That’s not You, isn’t it?

You should go, and get him. You should walk beside him the whole way back.

Now, my son’s school bus stop is on a big, busy road. He has to walk down to the traffic light, cross the road, and then he has another fifteen minutes walk to our place. Not a big deal, in general. And in general, I’d feel pretty stupid to appear over there all of a sudden and grab that big young man who’s taller than me and can lift me in the air with one finger, and who is particularly unhappy every time I try to play the caring mom around him.

No, I repeated in my head, feeling quite unhappy too, that’s stupid.

Yeah, but you don’t have a choice.

Why?

Wrong question. Sometimes, when you ask the wrong question, God doesn’t answer. There was silence, and a sudden feeling of terror in my mind, so strong that I choked.

I got out of bed, crawled to the bathroom, and splashed cold water on my face. My heart was beating like the drum of a drunken band player. I felt dizzy. Weak. I…

…I’m going to faint…

“Okay”, I mumbled to myself, “Okay, I’ll go.”

I knew that when daylight broke, that story would feel quite ridiculous and it almost did. Around noon I was already pretty sure it was a dream or something. However, the terror still nestled cozily in my stomach.

Go and get him from the bus stop.

What will happen, if I don’t go?

Silence.

I swallowed and felt pain in my throat.

My son’s bus arrives at four. At three-thirty I was at the bus stop, sitting on the bench in front of the small church. I didn’t look at the church as I usually do because, believe it or not, I was scared.

I was there half an hour early because I had to make sure I didn’t miss my son. What if the bus arrived earlier and he just slipped past me?

Well, he came at four, as usual, and I walked up to him most casually, saying: “I was just passing, and I thought, well, let’s wait for you and go get some pineapple from the groceries.” My son, who had his hoodie over his nose, put the cotton facial cover up a bit and smiled.

“Pineapple? Okay, let’s go!”

And then he grabbed my arm and he seemed to be actually quite happy to see me. Unnaturally happy. He chatted the whole time, and we lingered around the grocery shop for about forty minutes, picking this and that, and finally headed home with a bag full of groceries.

We walked arm-in-arm the rest of the way. We crossed the road together and strolled by all the stores. We passed through the inner yard, played with the stray cats, and finally entered our building, elevator, and apartment.

Once in my room, I felt an enormous bag of stones dropping from my shoulders.

I don’t think I’ve ever felt such relief in my entire life.

That’s great, the voice was no longer demanding, just soothing, it’s over.

What’s over? I closed my eyes. What was it? What was it, tell me!

Silence.

When God doesn’t want to answer, He doesn’t.

I’ll never know what I saved my son from on that Monday, but I know I did. I know it’s another life that began for him on that day. I can’t explain how I know it, but I know it.

And I know that if sometimes God, instead of cajoling us, scares us into doing something, there’s only one thing we should do - even if we have no idea what it’s about.

We should listen.