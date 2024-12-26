“I don’t have the strength to change.”

Hey friends and readers,

Change can be the hardest thing in our life, yet without change there is no progression in anything.

It is literally LIFE itself. As a little baby when you learn to walk you are changing!

When you learn to speak. Learn to read. Run, do math.

As a child we already go through thousands of changes, so why are we often so afraid as adults?

Is it because of fear? Are we settled in one way and are simply stuck, or perhaps satisfied?

For example, if you are unhealthy and need to exercise and eat better, that is a tough change to make, most people refuse to make that change. They say it’s “too hard”, basically saying that they don’t have the strength, but that is a huge lie.

You always have the strength, you have to trust in God and put your mind to it. God will not stand in the way of you making a positive change that makes you better and helps those around you as well.

Have faith, but also put in the works. Changing is of the biggest signs of maturity.

What do you need to change today?

“I am strong, resilient, and capable of positive change.”

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

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