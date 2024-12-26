Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Dec 21

It's so true, how easily we can feel stuck in a rut and only imagine that it's impossible to get out of it.

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A New Dawn Beckons's avatar
A New Dawn Beckons
Dec 21

Show me the way brother, I'll gladly do it for you and I'll remind you what a blessing it is in the spirit. if thats ok with you.

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