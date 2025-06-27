“I don’t feel grounded”

Hey friends and readers,

What does it mean to be “grounded”?

It is when you feel centered, stable, connected, and present in the moment.

So why do so many of us often feel like we are confused, all over the place, unsure?

I can tell you that this happens to me often, unfortunately, but there is a way of dealing with it.

In the end of the day it is quite simple. The issue starts with the question of; “What is it that you think makes you grounded?”.

Thing is, worldly things, no matter how much you believe, will not give you this feeling in the true sense.

It has to be spiritual.

Grounded in love.

Love that is for your family, companions, friends, God.

Love that is entwined with your faith and hope.

This is the one true way to be grounded.

There is also the “physical” way, connecting with nature. Putting your feet on the ground, putting away electronics, paying attention to everything around you.

Living in the moment.

So, conclusion?

Live in the moment and with love.

Blessings.

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