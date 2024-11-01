“I don’t deserve happiness.”

Hey friends and readers,

“I don’t deserve happiness.” Many people feel this way. Let’s think about it and what we should change that thinking to.

We want to reach an understand that says;

“I inherently deserve happiness and joy.”

Christ died for me and loves me and that is eternal joy and happiness within itself. So even if there is pain and hardship in life, the joy that God gives within our hearts and souls is always greater. So, even in pain I’m grateful. That is why when you tell yourself you don’t deserve happiness it is inherently wrong, because God has given you such amazing gifts and wants you to be joyful and happy about the promise of eternal life. No matter how bad things seem, just remember how wonderful God’s rewards will be, and that every day sun rises a new, that each day of live is another great gift. Your fight, your struggle, your pain, it’s all a beautiful part of this life. We can learn to see the touch of divine in every day. God can help us heal from any type of hurt. Recover from any type of damage. God wants you to be happy and have joy. True joy, deeply rooted in wanting that real connection with God. Not something on the surface, superficial.

A joy that sees and feels through tears and pain. A joy of knowing that when you are crying while praying during a difficult time, God’s ears are right next to your lips and his hands go upon your shoulders, letting you know that you are capable of getting through anything, while keeping the faith strong and not sinking into despair.

Joy in God, in Christ, in Holy Spirit. Nothing better than that. All else follows.

XXXXX

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

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