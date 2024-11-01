Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Manny Taylor ♾️👑's avatar
Manny Taylor ♾️👑
Nov 1, 2024

Thank you.✌🏾

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Cheryl O Art's avatar
Cheryl O Art
Nov 1, 2024

Thank you for the encouragement. It came on a day when it was needed.

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