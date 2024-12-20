Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Guido's Lounge & Lofi Cafe's avatar
Guido's Lounge & Lofi Cafe
Dec 16

The author’s honesty about surviving a knife-point threat and a business swindle adds weight to his message.

It proves that healing isn't about the absence of trauma, but about preventing that trauma from "clouding your judgment" regarding those who genuinely care and want the best for you.

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Mark Hirst's avatar
Mark Hirst
Dec 15

I can’t even trust myself at times.

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