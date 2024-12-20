“I can’t trust people.”

Hey readers and friends,

Is there really anyone out there who hasn’t experienced trust issues with something or someone in their life?

Trust is an interesting human factor. We go through some serious traumas, and very often it’s because we trust people. Therefore, sometimes it’s easy to close up and never want to trust again. However, trust is an important part of progression and relationship building.

You cannot have real relationships in your life without a healthy amount of trust and you cannot have any relationship with God without trust. Eliminating trust out of your life is not a good idea. Therefore, it is better judgement and decrement that we need.

Sometimes that may seem like blaming the victim, but this is not the case at all. Those two things are complete separate, but we often mash them together. Self improvement must always be a constant. Christ taught us that there is no greater deed than living for others or laying down life for others. Again, this obviously requires a massive amount of trust.

As we go through life, if we are learning, we also get better in seeing who is more trustworthy.

Example;

When I was a kid a gang chased me and took me into a dark place, put a knife to my throat. Obviously I survived, but the point is, afterwards, I was more aware of my surroundings, what path I took walking and analyzing how certain people look. I didn’t lose trust in people, but I gained knowledge of who looks less trustworthy and at judging situations better.

Later in life a guy swindled us in a fake business, once again, I didn’t lose trust in all people, but I learned a lot about how con men operate, what they say, etc. So you learn.

There are many other examples I could give.

There will always be some part of trauma remaining, the goal is not to allow those traumas to cloud your judgement and to become suspicious of those who do care and want what is best for you.

So learn, love, trust God and your intuition, and the right people will come.

Blessings

“I attract trustworthy people and am safe in my relationships.”

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

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