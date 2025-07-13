“I can’t make a difference.”

Hey friends and readers,

We are back with a new theme of the week. It is a simple message, yet so commonly overlooked, as we often like to be hard on ourselves.

In this universe and even in our world we cannot help but feel tiny. This can bring a feeling of insignificance. We see all the injustice, the pain, and we think that no matter what we do we cannot make any big difference.

Yet, the giant point is lost on us. The fact that even if we only change ourselves for the better it means that we already made a big impact, a ripple effect, because with that change we also help others. Even if it’s just one person we helped in our life, we created a chain of events, sometimes a never ending story of good deeds that follows from to another, from generation to generation.

So, understand this, you cannot even comprehend how big a small act of kindness can become in the world.

Never stop. You are literally changing the world every day.

Blessings.

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