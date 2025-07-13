Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Jul 15, 2025

Alexander, the difference you make in so many of our lives. I discuss this with the contributing writers regularly! You are bigger than Substack - but my stats here also do rise bc of you.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Jul 13, 2025

Like throwing a rock into a pond; the ripples stop eventually but they have changed the pond. :)

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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