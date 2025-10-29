Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alford Wayman's avatar
Alford Wayman
Oct 29, 2025

“Yea, and if some god shall wreck me in the wine-dark deep,

even so I will endure…

For already have I suffered full much,

and much have I toiled in perils of waves and war.

Let this be added to the tale of those.” -

Homer, The Odyssey, Book V, translated by S. H. Butcher and Andrew Lang (1879)

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Oct 29, 2025

i like your premise

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