I burned a book today. It was written by an author nobody knew. A nobody. And the book was of no importance. Nobody cried when I set its pages ablaze from the candle I lit. It didn’t hurt anybody. Books don’t cry. They don’t feel pain when the flame licks every page and swallows the frail paper down its deadly throat. Is it a crime to burn a book of no importance? I bought it, I could do whatever I wanted with it. My book-hooker. Compliant in my hands, silent, full of words yet mute.

I watched it burn. It felt like sacrilege. A sin committed against the word itself. Nobody would punish me, no forgiveness I should expect. Is it right to burn a book? To burn a poem?

To tear out a page of a book feels like tearing out a piece of one’s flesh. Burning a book is like burning somebody’s dream. Or a nightmare. Books possess a magic of their own - every power has burned books, always moved by the best of intentions. They wanted to silence the voices of both angels and demons.

To burn a book is to kill a dream.

I watched as it burned. Amber flames, then blue. I can honestly confess; I had no sympathy for the author. Some dreams are a waste of space and time. Some dreamers are meant to stay forever-unborn, hidden in the comforting wombs of oblivion. Creatures of the dark, always lost in their own heads, ignorant to reality. This dream had come to its end. No, I have no sympathy for the author. Because the dream was mine, and the book I burned was written by me.

***

How do you go on when you’ve burned your dreams into ashes?

My phoenix isn’t a mythical creature majestically rising from the ashes of self-destruction. Oh, no. It’s a junkie, surviving an overdose, and coming back for another hit, because the withdrawal hurts more than agony. Writing has become an addiction. I burn myself to the ground, I rise again because I need it.

When you don’t have a plan or when your plan is to pick yourself up from the ashes or the bottom of the sink full of dirty dishes, what makes you take that first step? The first wobbly move to pull yourself up from that foul goo piling up underneath dirty wine glasses, tea-stained mugs, and long forgotten plates. What makes you change? Maybe you don’t want to find another stage to perform every Christmas table setting, every smile, every outing in the wild.

The wild… what’s out there for you? Maybe the road less travelled leads to nowhere. A dead end made of thousand words you performed. You know, they don’t clap as hard when you don’t perform. Nobody likes a sink full of dirty dishes. Nobody likes a raw tantrum of an adult, crashing words into the keyboard drunk. The public demands us well-composed, and every drunk tear must be staged, every red eye captured by soundless phones blinking. Every breakdown becomes a performance if the performer has made the conscious decision to document it. The camera loves tears. Your phone kills authenticity. It’s like that song, every smile you fake, every breath you take, every single day, the Police sings.

Every single day the police of your public sings praise, and when they stop, you are - what? What’s left of you after you stop performing? You feel imprisoned by the very monster you created. The online persona. The stories you wrote. The books you published. Where are you – un-curated, unfiltered, un-photographed, un-captured? You say, every moment feels precious, documenting it is collecting the pearls of memories. Every minute becomes art. But art has never been reality. It’s not supposed to be. To make your life into art is lying yourself down in a hand-painted coffin. You are Ophelia, a corpse worth capturing with oil on canvas.

Living is not posing. You are not a still life. Nor a documentary. Or some arthouse indie flick. A reality show? Yes, reality TV killed the reality. I don’t want to play-out my own Truman show. I don’t want to read my every thought from a stage. I don’t want to burn myself for all to see, yet it is the artists way. We create ourselves anew, we perform.

Post another essay of a well-documented mental break-down. Put out another poem, a page ripped straight from your heart. Sing another song with a smile hiding your fear. Paint a piece of your broken dream on canvas. Publish another book. Let it burn. And start again.