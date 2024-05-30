Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Tomas Milka's avatar
Tomas Milka
May 31, 2024

I do relate to your coffee choice a lot!

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California Travel Writer's avatar
California Travel Writer
May 31, 2024

Good morning Alexander,

I've been using Ai for some time now, and if there is one thing I've learned it is this: HOW you ask. You might want to try again, this time specifically giving instructions to not write the review based on other reviews. After all, if you book was still unpublished and had no public reviews, Ai would have to start from scratch.

I've never tried it with anything extensive as a book, but I have certainly plugged in articles now and then and gotten some excellent feedback.

FYI for anyone using Ai for art, which I do a lot, it really matters "how" you ask.

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