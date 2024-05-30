I asked A.I. to review my book

Hey friends and readers,

It’s surprising to me that this thought only crossed my mind for the first time recently. After all, A.I. has been out for a while now.

Creating images, art, even being used by some people to write articles for them!

So, I asked A.I. to give me a review of my book Paradise Harbour.

Here are the prints of it:

Now, the funny thing is…as I read this review I was feeling like I’ve read all of this before, and indeed it’s pretty much a clever mash up of other review out there. Therefore, we can’t really say that the A.I. actually did a genuine review, it is more of like a summary of all the other reviews.

Have you tried this before? Any different results from mine?

Let me know!

Now, since that was pretty short, I’m going to share one of my cafe series stories here that matches the theme.

DRINKING COFFEE AT A CYBORH CAFE

“Dark please, straight up dark.”

“No milk?”

“No thank you.”

A pause.

“Really nothing added?”

When did robots become so persistent? How could he show such surprise in his tone? Fascinating.

“No really, thank you.”

The cyborg went back to the counter to make my coffee. I turned towards the window of this steel blue skyscraper.

There it goes…the bullet train attached by what they called “the perfect wires”, It zipped by the building and within second it was far…far away.

What a world we were living in now…Probably every person in this cafe had a chip insert, except for me. I guess I was a dumb one?

Far down below I spotted a few children on a roof of a building. They were kicking a ball!

No way! In this day and age? Not with the virtual headsets? Playing real ball?

My heart began to pound with excitement and it was perfect timing that my coffee arrived then. The cyborg firmly placed it in front of me and left. The smell was good…I felt my nostrils expand, letting the aroma in Without taking my eyes of the kids kicking the ball I took a sip.

Now this…this was a perfect morning.

https://buymeacoffee.com/semenyuka