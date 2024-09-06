Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Blanchard's avatar
Patricia Blanchard
Aug 4, 2025

Thank you for sharing this artwork and your sentiments.

When feeling unworthy of love, look to the Cross.

Patricia Blanchard

Reply
Share
Corri Johnson's avatar
Corri Johnson
Sep 6, 2024

"As the commandments are to love God above all else and others as “YOURSELF”.

If you don’t love yourself, you are refusing to see the wonderful creation of God that you are, who he loves."

This. Learning to love ourselves (and even to like ourselves, which is different!). Learning that all love comes from God because He is Love, and the love we have for ourselves and others comes straight from Him. As we grow closer to Him, we learn to love as He does.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture