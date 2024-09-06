“I am not worthy of love.”

Hey friends and readers,

Today I want to discuss loving yourself and why it is clearly what God wants.

Instead of “I am not worthy of love.”, we will focus on “I am inherently deserving of love and joy.”

We must understand that the very root and nature of our being depend on this. The growth, progress, etc.

If you put a plant and ignore it, or are constantly angry at it, it’ll not thrive and will wither away looking poor.

Same is with you. We often have traumas that make is feel like we are not worthy of love, and even not self love. This constantly hurts us in our life. This is the energy that is created.

If we don’t love ourselves, we cannot truly love others as well, we may think so, but there is no way. Loving yourself Is also part of loving God, your Creator. As the commandments are to love God above all else and others as “YOURSELF”.

If you don’t love yourself, you are refusing to see the wonderful creation of God that you are, who he loves.

Breaking through this is not easy, but we take it one step at a time.

Give yourself an intentional gift every day. And by gift I mean a shift in your thinking.

You make a coffee the way you like, sit down and relax with it, see it as a little gift you are giving yourself because of love, or go get yourself a coffee you like. Don’t look at the phone during this time, focus your mind on the moment and on that gift, because you love yourself.

Step by step you can get away from the thinking that you do not deserve love. You absolutely do. God loves you and you should love yourself as well.

Choose to see the good things around you, no matter how small and chose to give yourself these daily gifts and moments.

Blessings.

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

Grab it for free today!

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https://mygiftoffer.com