Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Janet Goh's avatar
Janet Goh
Oct 27, 2024

I agree! Compare to the people doing well n be inspired. Compare to the suffering n be content! 🙏😊

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Connie J. Casella's avatar
Connie J. Casella
Sep 27, 2025

I don't understand the comment made about people who think they are cats? I know I'm not a cat but I am a cat mom. I love cats! And according to scripture, I can do all things through Christ and all things are possibly through God! So, yes I can do all things, within reason!

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