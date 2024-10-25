“I am not smart enough.”

Hey friends and readers,

Comparisons can be a good thing, but also a devastating factor.

For example…If you see your parents working hard and not giving up despite any circumstances, it’ll inspire you in a positive way and this comparison will help you in the future. This is good.

On the other hand, if you see a celebrity with huge mansions, fancy cars, etc. And you think of yourself as dumb because you cannot get these things, it’s very negative.

Thing with today’s society is that often the amount of riches is linked to how smart the person is. Of course this could not be further from the truth.

There is no equation. Everyone has their own life and path. Different challenges.

What you need to know is that you are a capable person and that your main focus should be on improving yourself everyday as a unique individual, rather than trying to copy someone else out there.

So let’s change that mindset to:

“I am intelligent and capable of learning anything I desire.”

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This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

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