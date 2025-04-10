“I am not interesting.”

Hey friends and readers,

Today we discuss another belief that many of us have. That we are not interesting. Boring, not exciting, not fun. Usually this is driven by worldly propaganda, or trauma from upbringing, but in the end, all leads back to the first one.

Worldly propaganda is all around us. We see movie “heroes” constantly abusing alcohol, drugs, sex. They cheat on their partners and it’s portrayed as a cool thing. They hurt others to get what they want.

That example is obvious, but not to everyone. However, less obvious examples are all around us as well.

You watch an ad on tv and in it everyone who is drinking beer is laughing, having a great time. If you are not influenced by this, but your friends are, next time you are at a party and don’t drink, you might hear; “Why aren’t you having fun?”

Because getting drunk and dumb is the only fun way to hang out, duh, so obvious, right?

There is simply constant pressure.

You begin to be released from this trap by first realizing who you are.

Creation of God. Truly realize it. Why do you exist?

When you truly realize this, you will see miracles around you all of the time. You won’t take breathing, or walking for granted, and you will know that your thoughts and your brilliant mind and emotions are all incredibly interesting.

It’s a package made by God, something far greater than anything “interesting” humans can come up with.

You are unique. So it’s the opposite. The moment you start chasing the world, that’s when you become less interesting. Be yourself, develop yourself to your strengths. Lean into God, not the worldly human propaganda.

Blessings.

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

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