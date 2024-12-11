“I am not creative”

Hey friends and readers,

From the beginning of our creation as humans creativity has been installed within us.

Many have it pushed back deep into the back of the psyche due to circumstances while growing up, but it’s there for everyone.

How do we know this? Let’s look at how special we are:

God spoke to create everything, except…us. God MADE us with care. In his own image. That means that even the smallest trace of God’s creative nature that is passed down to us should be more than enough to be brilliant at something.

Jesus in the Gospels is constantly creative. He finds ways to educate like no one else ever could. Each word and parable means brings a lesson and special knowledge. Also, he is a carpenter, creating with his physical hands, this is symbolic, as he creates with body, mind and with spirit.

So, are you creative? Yes. Do you often have doubts and trouble, hard times when you believe you don’t know much? Also yes. That’s natural and normal.

It is what we give our energy the most. Do we feed the frustrations and doubts, or do we feed our inherently creative nature? Do we invest in hope or in despair?

It’s never easy, so take that out of your mind. Be ready to work hard to unleash your creative nature and be consistent. It’s there, waiting. Don’t listen to those who say otherwise, they are wrong.

Blessings.

“Creativity flows through me in abundant streams.”

This shift/idea came from Quantum Leap ebook that is your gift.

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