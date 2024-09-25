“I am always stressed.”

Hey friends and readers,

Stress is an inevitable part of life. Everyone has it. So why do some people handle stress so differently?

Sometimes you can see a person get sick and depressed over something that looks like a small thing compared to other issues out there. Then you can see people who are seemingly in a truly terrible situation getting through it very well.

So what is it?

As mentioned above, stress is inevitable.

The difference is how we react to the stress.

Do we choose to break, to fall, to stop fighting?

Or do we keep on searching for pathways towards improvement?

Most basic example;

There is a physical task you must do. It’s very hard and requires a lot of training, a lot of pain and at the end there is no guarantees that afterwards there will be the reward you seek. How will you react to this stress?

Personally, my view is that I’ll be glad to get into better shape regardless. I would do what’s in my hands and leave the rest up to God.

There is great wisdom in Serenity prayer. I wear this prayer on my keychain.

“God, grant me the serenity

to accept the things I cannot change

the courage to change the things I can

and the wisdom to know the difference.”

The courage to change - that is your part, that’s the reaction to the stress and stressors. How do you approach the situation and the task? Do you see the benefits regardless?

And then, why do you stress over things you cannot change if you do your part?

Hence, know the difference. Learn to let go.

Make the CHOICE.

Change the title to:

“I chose peace over stress.”

You do what you can, be at peace with it and let God show you the rest of the path. Be grateful for whatever it is, knowing that you did your part.

XXXXX

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