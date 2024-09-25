Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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A Catholic Pilgrim's avatar
A Catholic Pilgrim
Sep 25, 2024

Have just had a stressful few days, and have been trying (and regularly failing) to leave the resolution to God, with the intervention of St Therese of Lisieux and my guardian angel, who never fail. Situation resolved this evening, happily, and though I wish I had been less anxious about it, my spirit was willing to be so though my flesh was weak.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Sep 25, 2024

The most stress I feel is knowing what I know about our current world condition, as well as how it came about. I wanted to know. It was my choice to research the various histories of various places and people and things. My faith is strong. My body is weak. My mind is always tormenting me. I use the name of Jesus to keep demons away. I know that God is real. Taking deep breaths is my favourite calming mechanism.

By the way, I just finished Paradise Symphony (it's been a very busy Summer) so all three books have been read in the proper order and I love your characters. Thompson is a favourite though so... Not going to give anything away for others who are reading. :) The way your good characters profess faith in God is refreshing because not many authors do who write in the genre you chose for this trilogy. Frightening and reminiscent of H.P. Lovecraft.

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