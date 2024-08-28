Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Victoria Rader's avatar
Victoria Rader
Aug 28, 2024

John 10:10 “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” As we appreciate all of life, as we have it, and everything we have as a blessing, life appreciates around us. Thank you for sharing the ebook here. I know taking a quantum leap will benefit your readers so deeply ♥️♥️

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Jul 26, 2025

So right on. I saw many blessings in my life as my financial struggles seemed impossible to overcome. I didn't need to overcome them. I needed to realize that I had to do the best I could to use money wisely and all else that my family needed would be provided...and it was.

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