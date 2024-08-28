“I always struggle financially”

Hey friends and readers,

This topic is I’m sure very relevant to many of you, and myself included. It can be very difficult to make a shift in this thinking. Especially with the way the world is hitting us today.

However, how to make this shift from that to; “Abundance flows into my life effortlessly and freely.”

First, let’s talk about real treasures and abundance. We often automatically think about money, but remember that many rich people are unhappy also. It is a shift in the thinking, in seeing the good things around you, the blessings. It’s in the small things. In a smile of your kid, in a hug of your partner, in washing dishes, in having a nice cup of coffee, in reading a book. You know. I know that you understand.

Second, it’s how we often view money and misinterpret Jesus. Remember, the Gospels and apostles did not teach us that money is evil. No. They said that LOVE of money is evil. And serving to money is evil (basically love of money also). In fact loving anything above God will put you on the wrong path. Money is just is. It’s there. It’s an energy, an item, it exists. It’s neither evil nor good. You can use it for good or for evil. You feed your kid - you used your money for good, and God wants you to do that. Hard work is great.

The way you look at things can bring a huge shift to your life energy. Even if the hard situation continues, you will be stronger and more energetic while taking it on.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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