Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Stephen Nelson's avatar
Stephen Nelson
May 25, 2025

"Whenever ministers, or any true believers, are too anti anything, we can be pretty sure there’s some shadow material lurking somewhere nearby. Zealotry often reveals one’s overly repressed shadow." Richard Rohr

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