“I always feel judged.”

Hey friends and readers,

Judging is an essential part of our life. It begins when we are children.

“Do I take a step there or not?”

“Do I touch this, or not?”

So, there are different types of judgement.

When Jesus says that the way you judge others you shall be judged as well, he is of course talking about judging a person’s character, who they are.

Does this happen?

Of course, we always talk about other people, and we should be very careful about that.

The main goal should always be to focus on your own issues, removing a log from our own eyes rather than looking at the specks in other person’s eyes.

If you make it a priority to strengthen your relationship with God, lower your ego, focus on this that matters, you won’t worry about “always feeling judged.”

The fact is, the only judgement that actually matters is God’s.

Try only to impress God by striving to improve.

If others are judging you, it says more about them than you. It’s their own ego, reflection, that they are avoiding.

Care not what others think, care that you do your best before God. What can matter more than that?

Look at your life, at your journey. You’ve been through a lot. You’ve learned a lot. Do not compare yourself to anyone else. Your path is unique and only belongs to you. No one except for God knows your heart.

Blessings.

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