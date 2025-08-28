Here we go again.

School kicked off in America this week and included an especially dreadful mass shooting.

As a Catholic and mass shooting survivor (a real one, not AI generated like “journalist” Jim Acosta’s), I feel obligated to use my voice and writing talent to support and advocate for survivors.

While growing exponentially, the Mass Shooting & Chaos Survivors Club does require a gruesome initiation process. Your membership never expires and, while possible to be inactive, clawing your way out of those dues is rough.

Trust me, it requires endless therapy, thoughts and prayers.

And, unfortunately, the newest members are tiny children.

Therapy, Thoughts & Prayers

What?

For those unaware, on Wed., August 27, 2025, two children, ages eight and ten, were murdered at a Minneapolis, Minn., Catholic School while praying during mass by an evil, disturbed mass shooter with an agenda.

Approximately 20 minutes into the “Welcome Back to School” all-student mass, the coward barricaded the doors and fired countless bullets from multiple weapons through the stained glass window.

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Why Thoughts & Prayers?

I can’t believe this is required, but these are the reasons we pray after mass shooting:

Honestly, pray, send a thought or a poem - if for no other reason than because you’re less likely to say dumbass heartless, evil things if you first reflect and pray (Mayor Frey dude, usually AOC). What’s more imaginary? Prayers or the 2A debate? Where is this elusive 2A debate? Which part of the Second Amendment are we debating? Who is supposedly participating in this debate? Are they experts? Who will fact check? Where is the bill to be debated? This is a dogwhistle used by politicians to cloak their uselessness in illusion. Until politicians provide details, they are playing you while getting paid on the side. Don’t be their fool. So, have faith that politicians will continue to fail humanity and pray. This deranged hell bound soul planned this well in advance. He barricaded the doors. To murder praying children. With such determination, he would have found a way to brutalize and kill with any weapon necessary. Timothy McVeigh didn’t need a firearm and look how that ended. God can read your tweets and hear your screams into microphones. God gets angry and is probably in a wrathful mood now, if ever. If you are careless enough not to pray, don’t piss God off now. If you have to ask, pray. Pray now and pray hard.

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For Whom?

The children.

Pray for the children.

Pray for the dead children.

I wanted to put this nicely, but there’s nothing nice about it.

The Dead

Please, say Hail Mary’s for the souls of those two children. They were elementary school children praying in a Catholic church as they were executed.

Young children who still embraced the magic of Santa Claus.

Now, we are praying they celebrate with Jolly ‘Ole Saint Nick and all the angels in heaven.

They believed, even if you don’t.

Honor them with the prayer their souls know, the words they are waiting to hear:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hail Mary, Full of Grace, The Lord is with thee; Blessed art thou amongst women, And blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, Pray for us sinners, Now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

The Critically Injured

Thankfully, all critically injured patients are expected to survive, but we pray for their full recovery in mind, body and spirit.

The Survivors with Invisible Wounds

The children’s innocence shattered when the bullets pierced the stained glass.

They say children are resilient - but this?

How many will turn to God over drugs?

EMDR or PCP?

Pray they all do.

Pray they have the resources because PTSD is one tough, enduring beast.

Please remember to pray for all survivors - the children, teachers, priests, lay people and staff.

Families & Friends

Please pray for their parents and families because they will need every shred of love and hope they can find.

Trust me, I put my family through it. It impacts them, too.

Pray for the parents who don’t know how to talk about a mass shooting - especially not one in the God’s house.

The truth is, no one knows how to discuss it - even fewer outside of a clinical setting.

My own wonderful family doesn’t know how to discuss the mass shooting. And they have tried, trust me.

It’s been nine years.

The resources and research seem scarce - something I plan to rectify.

I’m sure the Annunciation parents feel as helpless as my parents and siblings… but goodness, knowing they pray for me when I feel undeserving?

It helps.

Because it’s love.

The purest expression of love.

Let them know you love and support them.

Survivors of Street Violence

While you’re at it, include prayers for the children surviving shootings everyday on the streets of our cities.

The ones who are rarely reported on or named in the media.

May they never go unnoticed.

Always pray for them.

How?

I can’t explain the theological arguments to free will.

I can’t explain evil. But I can pray good triumphs over evil.

The Hail Mary is above.

This is my favorite:

Above all, pray that the lost souls are reunited with God, where they will forever know His love, peace and glory.

Truthfully, there isn’t much help for survivors. I’m trying to change that. Somehow.

Pray on.

Allison 🕊️

Before you go… click the ❤️ (heart) below.

Lessons from a Mass Shooting

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