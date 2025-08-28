Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Aug 30, 2025

God bless you, Allison, thank you for slapping some sense into Substack readers and the internet generally. It helps to have a little less-gentle reminder of why we pray in situations like this to cancel out the nimrods who just don't get it. (for whom we too must pray, that they might, one day, you know)

I'll share this on FB shortly, as well as restack.

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Mary Louisa Cappelli's avatar
Mary Louisa Cappelli
Aug 28, 2025

I'm a practicing Catholic and am praying.

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