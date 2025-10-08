Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Laura Brewer's avatar
Laura Brewer
Oct 13, 2025

What you said covers more than you think. I lost my husband almost two weeks ago. He was my life, my writing buddy. It's hard. Writing without him is also going to be hard, but I do need to finish the book we were working on, even if it's hard. I need to get out and do in-person events, even though it will be Very hard. Thank you!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Hellish 2050
Oct 8, 2025

Thank you.

The reason I so like dogs is that hey are living in the present.

Some cultures do not like them. They are depriving themselves.

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/why-does-islam-hate-dogs

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