How to let go

“Once you realize you deserve a bright future, letting go of your dark past is the best choice you will ever make.”- Roy T. Bennett

Amazing things can come to be in your life if you learn to let go of things you have no control over.

There are many situations in our life that come with heavy attachments and cling to us for a long time, sometimes forever, unless we learn to let go. What can these be?

It could be something you did. It can be something another person did to you. It can be a broken dream. It can be a traumatic event, as an accident in nature, for example. It can be a missed opportunity.

“Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude.”- Martin Luther King Jr.

What does it come down to? Two things mainly. Forgiveness and openness to receive.

You must forgive yourself and others, you must see the difference between things you can and cannot control.

“It is important that we forgive ourselves for making mistakes. We need to learn from our errors and move on.”- Steve Maraboli

If you missed an opportunity, know this, there will be another one coming, as long as you have let go of the other situation and opened yourself to receive. If you are stuck in the cycle of feeling like a victim, it’s very hard to notice good things that are coming your way and receive them.

So forgiveness and openness to new opportunities and blessings must go hand in hand together.

Your heart and mind will feel lighter. You will have freedom.

Ask yourself, what is the point of holding on to something bad from your past? It is not allowing you to be fully free in the present, in the moment.

“Tomorrow is tomorrow.

Future cares have future cures,

And we must mind today.”

Sophocles

It is good to plan, it is good to recollect memories, I myself get so much joy often from memories, and sometimes sadness, but your LIVING must be in the PRESENT. Do not dwell in the past or future, this also brings anxiety, depression, and fear.

What is it right NOW that you can do with your life?

What is one thing that you can do right NOW to improve?

Close your eyes, unclench your fists and clear your mind as you pray and meditate.

I know that you are ready to let go and to receive peace and joy of the moment.

Blessings