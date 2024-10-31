Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Dr David Evans's avatar
Dr David Evans
Oct 31, 2024

This seems like really good advice Dear Brother. Dave😀

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VIBRATIONS of the Most High's avatar
VIBRATIONS of the Most High
Oct 31, 2024

https://substack.com/@stevenberger/note/c-64689127?r=1nm0v2

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