Theology sometimes feels abstract. Unconnected from our physical world. I guess, after all, God is Spirit (John 4v24). So practically, how can we know a spiritual being?

I listened to a lecture from theologian and philosopher Kristi Mair. She highlights several ways to build a relationship with reality. These principles can easily be moved across to create a framework which can help us develop a relationship with God.

Participation is the Key

In order to grow closer to Him, we must participate in the relationship.

We get to know someone by interacting with them. But we must act appropriately. Relationships are like a couple dancing. If the man is overbearing, the partner will stop and leave the dance floor. If the woman refuses to be led, the dance turns into chaos. Each person needs to know their position and how to feel the flow of the dance.

The Steps of the Dance

When it comes to dancing with God, the steps we need to take include:

Humility

Humble ourselves to Him. Reject our own hubris. Realise we do not always know what is best for us.

Indeterminate

Take to heart, that we can’t always see a clear way ahead. Firmly deciding on a way forward in a maze will likely lead to many dead ends. By being open to God and allow Him to determine the path, He can more easily lead us through the complexities of life.

Confidence

We need to reject certainty based upon our own understanding and have confidence in Him. Have faith in His plans.

Trust

The opposite of trusting God is to become a tyrant. If we only trust ourselves, we will try to control everyone and everything around us. Trusting God is the antidote to obsessively manipulating situations for our own benefit.

Accepting

We need to accept what God gives us. He is a loving God and knows what we need. By being in a position of acceptance, we allow God to choose what is best for us.

Appreciation

The opposite of being grateful is self-congratulation. We need to resist this and worship God. Simply just worship Him.

Our relationship with God is like a dance. For our lives to go well, we need to follow His lead and avoid choosing our own self-centred path.

Adam and Eve chose their own future when they ate from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. They rejected a God-centred life. And look what happened to them, and by extension, us.