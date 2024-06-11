Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clement Charles's avatar
Clement Charles
Jun 19, 2024

Yes we can! Through the grace of He that created us and loves us unconditionally.

Reply
Share
Michelle Dowd's avatar
Michelle Dowd
Sep 21, 2024

Thank you for this, Alexander!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture