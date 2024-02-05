Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 5, 2024

hahaha so good

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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Feb 5, 2024

In the entertainment business, a performer hears the word “NO” 90% of the time. That is discouraging so you learn to focus on the “10%” YESES”.

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