How does your future look?

“He who looks through an open window sees fewer things than he who looks through a closed window.”

Charles Baudelaire

Hi friends,

What is your vision of your own future?

It is true that we must live in the present, enjoy each step of the journey. However, planning and having a vision for the future are good things. When we have goals, dreams, and targets, things are more meaningful and our overall quality of life improves.

The important thing is not to be consumed by that goal, to make sure that you still put things that matter the most first, like God, family, health.

Well, now that we have that out of the way….What are some things that may stop you, or slow you down from trying to go after your vision?

Fear. That’s a huge one. Fear of failure! However, let’s look back at what we said earlier. Living in the present, step by step, applies to your vision as well. You must enjoy the journey! Sometimes not all visions will come true, not all summits will be reached. However, if you enjoyed the journey and learned good things on the way, then you hit many other great goals, and it was worth it. Fear of failure in that case, is erased.

“A goal is not always meant to be reached, it often serves simply as something to aim at.”

Bruce Lee

Self doubt is another one. Especially when you listen to others. Most of the time, people will put you down for your vision, not because of their own limitations. If you have trust in yourself and God, then you can get going on that journey. Of course, it helps when those you love approve of your vision, but trusting God and divine timing takes priority.

There is also great beauty in the mystery of life. Sometimes the road to your vision takes a wild turn, and you think that your dream is over. However, the mystery of life will, a lot of the times present you with a new path toward that vision, changing your journey. This mystery of life must be experienced with love and trust.

If you want a certain door to open to you, there must be a lot of knocking done sometimes, and it cannot be done in frustration or anger.

Remember my personal story about writing? Before I had a contract with a good publishing house, I wrote for 10+ years and published many books without any sort of success.

So whether you want to go to Mount Everest, take your family to Disney, swim in Hawaiian waters, see the rooftops in Japan, eat a crape in France…You can aim for this, and please enjoy the journey and the mysteries upon the road, because that’s what matters the most.

Blessings