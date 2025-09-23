Sometimes, we all want to give up on this world.

Last week, after catching myself repeatedly wondering if people are worth the effort, I decided to ask God.

I prayed for a very clear, distinct sign that, in spite of endless challenges, I should adhere to the current life path.

Preferably, in a message louder than Alexander Semenyuk’s generous and encouraging emails.

I needed a sign that I hadn’t wasted another decade of my life.

A bold, flashing sign.

And God delivered.

A Possible Saint Kendrick?

Sunday afternoon, as I was scrolling through headlines, one caught my eye:

You probably didn’t hear much about this school shooting - thanks to Kendrick Castillo himself.

Kendrick is the young man in Colorado who, in 2019, sacrificed his life to stop a school shooter by using his own body to protect his classmates.

A hero, Kendrick prevented the intended mass shooting.

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On the floor beside him laid his rosary, the one he prayed for the souls of strangers.

That’s how this young man lived his faith, by attending funeral masses of strangers to pray an entire Rosary for their soul.

That’s over 50 Hail Mary’s each.

I doubt he considered their sins or political associations while praying each soul gains entrance to heaven.

Now, Catholic officials are submitting Kendrick for sainthood for his embodiment of his faith and his heroic sacrifice against evil in the service of saving lives of others.

After reading Castillo’s story six years ago, I developed a daily habit of scanning the headlines to say Hail Mary’s for victims of violent crime. Lately, I’ve been trying to do so with more intent, forgetting it was all inspired by Kendrick Castillo.

Until Sunday, when I needed a sign to continue my current path:

If it weren’t for Kendrick Castillo, who knows how strong my faith would be? I doubt I’d even be writing for Lighthouse.

Continue, I shall.

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The Impossible Saint

Thanks to Kendrick, I’ve prayed thousands of Hail Mary’s for strangers’ souls.

And, as it tends to do, my faith grew.

Within a year, I lent my voice during mass, reading at The National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia, a beautiful Catholic church dedicated to The Impossible Saint aka the Peacemaker.

Saint Rita is the perfect saint for Kendrick - and for these dark and vengeful times.

The National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia in Philadelphia, Penn.

The Peacemaker

Back in the 1300s, long before the women’s rights movement, a young Rita dreamt of becoming a nun but… her parents arranged a marriage instead.

An obedient daughter and Christian, Rita wed a wealthy, Italian nobleman and devoted herself to being a dedicated wife and mother of two sons.

Unfortunately, Rita’s rich husband was also abusive, cheated and made a plethora of enemies while she prayed and claimed he changed (I’m not kidding - it’s the lore).

After 18 long years, the man of violent means met his violent end when his infamous feud, La Vendetta, turned deadly. His eventual murder at the hands of his own friends could have sparked fresh bloodshed, but Rita refused revenge.

She forgave her husband’s killers and insisted on eventual pardons.

Unfortunately (yet again), her bloodthirsty in-laws and two sons longed for vengeance. Rita prayed desperately, begging God that her boys be saved from furthering the cycle of violence. In what seems like an unthinkable prayer today, she asked that God save their souls from eternal damnation by granting them a natural death before they could take a life.

Within months, both sons died of dysentery, sparing them the sins of murderous revenge and therefore, the pits of hell.

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The Gauntlet

Now a widow with a pious reputation, Rita sought entrance into religious life, but her husband’s misdeeds were too scandalous for the convent.

Knowing Rita was beloved by the community, revered as a prayerful example for Italy with a tenacity for peace, the local Augustinian sisters offered an improbable challenge: convincing the feuding families to sign a lasting peace treaty.

Through prayer, persistence, and courage, Rita brokered reconciliation. Only then was she admitted to the monastery, where she lived out her dream as an Augustinian nun.

Seven centuries later, the Church remembers Saint Rita as the Peacemaker and patron of impossible causes, abused women, widows and all who carry hidden grief.

She’s also known as the Saint of the Impossible.

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The Saint of the Impossible & a Possible Saint

What better saint, example, intercessor, for the moment? For Kendrick?

Jesus’ most faithful followers so dedicated to peace, to saving souls from damnation?

If there’s anyone adept at negotiating peace and mending deep, bloody divisions in a country, it’s our dear Saint Rita.

If there is anyone whose cries can deter us from seeking revenge, it’s this mother, Saint Rita.

If there is anyone who knows how to create peace from chaos, it’s Saint Rita.

If there is anyone who can handle the impossible, it’s Saint Rita.

Saint Rita, so willing to go into enemy territory for peace and the Lord… are you?

Saint Rita, pray for us. 🕊️

Be well.

- Allison Riney

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