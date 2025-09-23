Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Sep 25, 2025

Oh my gosh. Allison. Thank you. 🙏 I’m hoping all of our neck of the Substack thanks you.

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Deborah Demander's avatar
Deborah Demander
Sep 23, 2025

Thank you for encouraging me to stay the course 🙏✨

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