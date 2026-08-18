Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I refuse to become tainted, bitter I paint a different picture In my mind My soul responds Keeping in time To the tune Of my song One of beauty One of hope

If this poem resonated, you can find more of my work at Ignite With Hege on Substack: a publication exploring where psychology meets faith, and where art expresses truth through spiritual discernment, reflection, poetry, and music.

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