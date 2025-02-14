Hope

“When you do the things in the present that you can see, you are shaping the future that you are yet to see.” — Idowu Koyenikan

The feeling of helplessness…millions of us experience this, perhaps even someone who is reading this right now. Is there something you feel helpless about?

The quote above is of course referring to taking action, doing it NOW. When you feel helpless you may feel like nothing that you do matters, nothing can change. It can drag you down into the darkest depth of depression. You may not know how to react to a negative situation, shutting down, or perhaps you have a feeling of constant inability to act. You may feel helpless due to finances, traumatic events, or when you are very sick.

“Wherever you are, it’s the place you need to be.” Maxime Lagacé

Whatever you are going through right now, you must remember that life is full of ups and downs, that there are challenges and tests to be faced, given to you by God, so you are in the place that you are supposed to be, now how will you react, that’s up to you. Getting out of the feeling of helplessness is not easy, but it starts with each small step. When you opened your eyes in the morning today and stepped out of bed did you smile, realizing that God has given you another day, another chance and that indeed that it was you who made the step, stood up, and made your nice morning drink? You are accomplishing things. Did you say a kind word, or write it to someone who you care for in the morning? If you did, you are accomplishing something. You are not helpless, you are gaining control of your mind, step by step.

“When you realize nothing is lacking, the whole world belongs to you.”- Lao Tzu

Yes, indeed. Change your perspective and think about the problem at hand. What can you do TODAY, any small, even tiny step, that you can take TODAY to get you moving out of that so-called helpless situation? It doesn’t matter if you think this step is too small, a thousand steps add up quite nicely. Begin the journey by trusting that God put you in this time for a reason. Nothing is lacking, you are where you should be, now take the action.

“Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

So, maybe you are too confused about the action? Then take the step to pray and meditate. Do this for as long as it takes, free your mind, speak genuinely and openly to God, a step will be revealed to you. Take that opportunity then.

“Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid and do not panic. For the Lord, your God will go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you.”

God has your back, and He will make you stronger as you strive to take action and get yourself out of the helpless mindset. Nothing is impossible with God, nothing. No matter how helpless you think your situation is, do not give up faith. Take the first step, then continue. You are HOPEFUL.

Do you remember, in Lord of the Rings, what Sam told Frodo, who was completely exhausted and helpless?

“It’s like in the great stories, Mr. Frodo. The ones that really mattered. Full of darkness and danger they were. And sometimes you didn’t want to know the end. Because how could the end be happy? How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad had happened? But in the end, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer. Those were the stories that stayed with you. That meant something, even if you were too small to understand why. But I think, Mr. Frodo, I do understand. I know now. Folk in those stories had lots of chances of turning back, only they didn’t. They kept going because they were holding on to something. That there is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for.” Lord of the Rings.

Blessings

Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.