Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Feb 16, 2025

Beautiful post Alexander! Your faith shines through in every post you do. Spreading light and wisdom. Love it ✨

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 15, 2025

I needed to hear those words today, thank you!💙 And Sam’s words…my favorite…

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