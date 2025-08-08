Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Aug 10, 2025

Wonderful Flash Fiction Mark!

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Aug 8, 2025Edited

My son took that photo. Right around 6 AM, one fine still morning.

I’m so impressed with his perfect horizon.

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