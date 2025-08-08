Hold Back Tomorrow
Micro Flash Unfinished Fiction (100 words)
Originally published on Pomalom’s Ponderings.
It’s beyond my wildest dreams! You are here with me still! Dolores! My love, my joy, my life!
I can’t begin to tell you what it means that you’ve stayed, in my arms, even as the gloaming beckoned you away.
I prayed. Prayed so hard!
Oh my God! My God above, please! Don’t let this night end!
The words were a passionate folly, mindless, drenched with my love for you, and you alone, Dolores.
And then: you stayed. While the dawn stood still.
Our fleeting eve was about to end. Yet love vanquishes.
My Love. My Only. Dolores.
Dolores…
Dolores?
Photography: Sunrise over the Chesapeake; Jacob Paalman/CC BY 2.0
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Wonderful Flash Fiction Mark!
My son took that photo. Right around 6 AM, one fine still morning.
I’m so impressed with his perfect horizon.