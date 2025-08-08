Originally published on Pomalom’s Ponderings .

It’s beyond my wildest dreams! You are here with me still! Dolores! My love, my joy, my life!

I can’t begin to tell you what it means that you’ve stayed, in my arms, even as the gloaming beckoned you away.

I prayed. Prayed so hard!

Oh my God! My God above, please! Don’t let this night end!

The words were a passionate folly, mindless, drenched with my love for you, and you alone, Dolores.

And then: you stayed. While the dawn stood still.

Our fleeting eve was about to end. Yet love vanquishes.

My Love. My Only. Dolores.

Dolores…

Dolores?

Photography: Sunrise over the Chesapeake; Jacob Paalman/CC BY 2.0

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