Held
A poem
I had been looking for a home
All this time
Little did I realize
This one has been here
With me all along
It’s the things that
Fall into your lap
When you least expect it
That are truly meant for you
And stay
Without gripping
Without clinging
Without force
These things often start small
Or seem insignificant
At the time of their entrance
But in time
You will see
That what is meant for you
Will not pass you by
You will find a home
Not only in a place
To rest your head
But in the people
That surround you
And in the places
Where trees whisper
Their sweet lullabies
Where the ocean waves
Wash your tears away
Where you lay to rest
In the arms
Of the Great Mother
Held.
Thank You For Being Here
All my love,
Morgan
You can find more of Morgan’s writing here on Substack (Heal To Awaken).
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This is beautiful. We do not need to force anything. What is meant to be will be.
Perfect timing for this beautiful poem.