Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Karisa Stapp's avatar
Karisa Stapp
Apr 15

This is beautiful. We do not need to force anything. What is meant to be will be.

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Apr 14

Perfect timing for this beautiful poem.

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