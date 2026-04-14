I had been looking for a home

All this time

Little did I realize

This one has been here

With me all along

It’s the things that

Fall into your lap

When you least expect it

That are truly meant for you

And stay

Without gripping

Without clinging

Without force

These things often start small

Or seem insignificant

At the time of their entrance

But in time

You will see

That what is meant for you

Will not pass you by

You will find a home

Not only in a place

To rest your head

But in the people

That surround you

And in the places

Where trees whisper

Their sweet lullabies

Where the ocean waves

Wash your tears away

Where you lay to rest

In the arms

Of the Great Mother

Held.

Thank You For Being Here

All my love,

Morgan

You can find more of Morgan’s writing here on Substack (Heal To Awaken).

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