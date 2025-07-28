Photo by Navi on Unsplash

This is another one of my posts for the collaboration I do in Alexander Semenyuk newsletter, to whom I am grateful for the opportunity. Today I write about birds gliding through life.

Hearts with Wings

Birds,

they ride the winds, they rule the skies,

and with each flap of their wings,

they build dreams of heaven and freedom,

and no headwind

stands in the way

of their infinite will

to live,

And they sing,

as if space were a musical scale,

and they rejoice,

celebrating time

in glorious hallelujahs.

To be a bird, you must

begin each morning with new journeys,

without memories of previous days

or anything holding you back,

and fly through the infinite cosmos,

knowing that freedom has a price

and that, when you try to master the sky,

you cannot be afraid,

and even if you may fall,

you must continue to dance

and glide in the wind.

© Rolando Andrade, 2025

If you enjoyed this poem, there are many more on my blog Outside The Therapy Room. Visit it and subscribe to my newsletter.

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