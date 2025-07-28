Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Megan Youngmee's avatar
Megan Youngmee
Jul 28, 2025

This poem is for the birds in all the best ways

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Linda's avatar
Linda
Jul 28, 2025

I love this! And my last name is Bird.

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