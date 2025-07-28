Hearts with Wings
A poem
This is another one of my posts for the collaboration I do in Alexander Semenyuk newsletter, to whom I am grateful for the opportunity. Today I write about birds gliding through life.
Hearts with Wings
Birds,
they ride the winds, they rule the skies,
and with each flap of their wings,
they build dreams of heaven and freedom,
and no headwind
stands in the way
of their infinite will
to live,
And they sing,
as if space were a musical scale,
and they rejoice,
celebrating time
in glorious hallelujahs.
To be a bird, you must
begin each morning with new journeys,
without memories of previous days
or anything holding you back,
and fly through the infinite cosmos,
knowing that freedom has a price
and that, when you try to master the sky,
you cannot be afraid,
and even if you may fall,
you must continue to dance
and glide in the wind.
© Rolando Andrade, 2025
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This poem is for the birds in all the best ways
I love this! And my last name is Bird.