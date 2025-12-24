Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jan 13

Beautiful reminders- sorry I missed this post on Christmas!

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Linda's avatar
Linda
Dec 30

Thank you for sharing these wonderful Scriptures!

Merry Christmas and Blessed New Year!

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