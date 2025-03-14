Larry Edge: Co-writing this short story with the talented Kathrine Elaine was an honour and a pleasure. She brought this story to life using her mastery of word interpretation and revival, giving the storyline the needed direction and love.

Kathrine Elaine: I was truly surprised and honoured by Larry’s invitation to collaborate on this story. I am grateful he did, because I realised I hadn’t ever written a purely Christian fiction short story, although I am a practising Catholic. I am happy that God send this kind man my way, because this story told me something I needed to hear - God never forgets His children, no matter how small, dirty, lost or hopeless they happen to be.

The rolling hills of Shalem in the providence of Churshaw are stunning, mountains teaming with lakes, creeks, and meandering streams. Tall trees, green grass, and wildflowers make it a wonder for the eyes of the weary travellers.

Animals of many species roam the hills and Valleys of this magnificent creation of God.

A lion waits without making a sound, and he is as still as the rock beside; perched overlooking the valley below, patiently waiting for prey to enter his hunting ground. He has made his home in a cave that overlooks The Cliffs Aith.

***

Abdiel fell to his knees, and tears poured from his eyes. The sun was hot and beating down on him, and it was hard to look up at the sky because the day seemed brighter than the ones before. He opened his knapsack, got his waterskin out, took a small sip of water, and sighed at the comfort it gave him.

He shielded his eyes with his hands, looked up into Heaven, and began to talk to God.

“Lord, do you remember me? My name is Abdiel. I am the bastard child of Zeplieh, who was a village whore. I was left on the steps of one of Your Holy churches when I was two.” Abdiel wiped his tears away with his dirty sleeve.

“The Nuns raised me in the strictest circumstances. I liked the schoolwork very much, even though it was tough. I was treated fairly, and I was closely watched by a Nun named Muriel. She seemed to really love me, and for that, I was thankful.”

No sign did God show, instead the sun burned Abdiel’s teary eyes. He hung his head.

“You know my restless spirit, God. You know everything. I ran away from the church when I was eleven years old because I wanted to see the world. I soon found that living on the streets was a hard, dangerous life. I became a skilled hunter and scavenger, and I lived well for a street child.” Abdiel once again raised his eyes to the brightly burning sky.

“I am sixteen years old now and still on my own. I have ventured into the Cliffs of Aith, searching for a new town to live in. I have been walking for two weeks now and still no sight of a town.” Sweat rolled down the poor boy’s forehead. Abdiel looked behind him fearfully.

“This morning, I saw a lion following me. He has been getting closer as the day goes by. I don't understand why he didn't just run me down and kill me. Instead, he has decided to stalk me.

God, I am in desperate need of help. I am weak, lost, and alone, and a lion has been watching me for a few hours. God, if I don't get help soon, I will surely die.” Abdiel raised his voice, “God! Please help me!” He cried out frantically.

He saw the beast behind him. The lion was within striking distance now. Both the lion and Abdiel were looking into each other's eyes. The lion suddenly laid down and became still, eyes locked on Abdiel's every move.

Abdiel looked away from the animal. With his hands and head raised again to Heaven, he said, “I'm about to be the meal of a lion, Lord. I cannot defeat this fierce beast without any weapons, and I cannot overpower him.” Abdiel went silent.

He shouted again, “God, do you hear me?!” Abdiel trembled in fear; salty tears were flowing down his dirty face. No reply did the Lord give him, nor a sign.

Instead, Abdiel sat in silence for a few minutes, listening to the voice within his heart, its quick beating spoke to him, and out of nowhere, unknowingly, he began to speak in the Tongue of Angels, the language his own heart revealed. He stood up, his sonorous voice calling out to Heaven in a cadence that made time stand still.

Suddenly, a large streak of lightning flashed across the sky, followed by a deafening explosion. The clouds quickly formed into a thick pillow, cowering the sky. There was an eery feeling in the air. The skies were putting on a spectacular and terrifying show of lightning and tremendous thunder. Abdiel could not take his eyes off the sky; he was in wonder of its magnificent display of power.

Abdiel saw a section of the clouds clear away, and out of them flew a creature with massive wings.

The poor boy felt frightened at the speed at which the creature descended towards him. He decided to stay still, hoping the beast would not kill him.

Abdiel dropped to his knees in prayer. The creature neared the ground, its wings flapping wildly and making a thunderous sound. The frightened boy laid his head on the ground, prepared to die.

The creature landed on the ground with a light thump of his feet. It folded its wings behind him and walked over to Abdiel, still too afraid to look up.

When Abdiel dared to take a quick peek, he saw it was an Angel with a very handsome face and long silver hair. He was clothed in black, with silver buttons, and his wings were a sight to behold; though grey, strands of silver light ran through them as they sparkled in the sun.

When the lion saw the Angel land on the ground, it got up and paced around for a few minutes, growling loudly. Suddenly, it turned, and ran away.

The Angel stood before Abdiel, and he said in a strong voice, “Do not be afraid. God has sent me to help you.” He smiled reassuringly. “Rise, young man, and stand before me.”

“Yes, Sir,” Abdiel stood before the Angel and said, “What is your name, Sir?”

The Angel replied, “My name is Haphien, and I am a Warrior Angel and protector of God's Kingdom. When charged, I am a protector of His chosen people.”

Abdiel asked hesitantly, “God sent you to help me? Why would He do that?”

Haphien said, “That is because you are one of His children, and He loves you. He sent me here to protect you as you journey to the place God has ordered.”

“I don't know where I'm going!” Abdiel cried out.

Haphien laughed and replied, “We may not know where we are going, but God does, and we will walk until we get there.”

"I have been praying for God to help me find a family. I promised God I would be a good boy and honour and respect the family that takes me to their home. I would not cause any trouble,” Abdiel confessed.

“We will see God's plans for you soon enough.” The Angel’s kind smile soothed Abdiel’s anxious soul. "Before we start on our journey, let me tell you about your name. “Abdiel” means “servant of God.” It was the name given to a seraph (seraphim are the highest-ranking angels) who had the power to withstand Satan and stay true to His faith.” The look in the Angel’s eyes turned stern for a moment, but his smile returned when meeting Abdiel’s clear eyes.

Haphien continued, “You have the name of a seraphim, and your name is held in high honour.”

“Why is that, Sir?”

“Because seraphim are guardians of the throne of God,” as he spoke, Haphien’s eyes turned to Heavens above, and silver tears shone in his loving eyes.

Abdiel wasn’t aware he had such an honourable name.

“Thank you, Sir, for telling me the history of my name. I will do my best to honour its meaning and be a faithful servant of God.”

Haphien said, “I know you will because it has been written as so.”

Abdiel took his knapsack off and sat it on the ground. He reached inside it and pulled out his battered and torn Bible. He held the Bible and said, “God is His Word, and His Word is God. The Bible is God's true, inspired Word, which I hold dear.”

Abdiel held the Bible up to Haphien and said, “Would you like to see my Bible, Sir?”

Haphien said, smiling, “I sure would.”

He took the Bible and said it has certainly been on a long journey so far, showing its wear and tear but still being readable.

He handed the Bible back to Abdiel and said, "Put this back in your knapsack for safekeeping."

The Angel accompanied Abdiel, and soon enough they entered the town of Reesium. Rich scents of spices and well-cooked food hit Abdiel’s nose. His stomach growled furiously.

“Looks like you have another lion to tame,” Haphien joked, smiling at the boy.

“Forgive me. I have not eaten much these last days,” Abdiel lowered his eyes in shame.

The streets were busy with travellers and merchants, people hurried by without ever noticing the strange companions - a dirty, young boy and a tall silvery Angel walking beside him. Abdiel was too tired and hungry to care. After escaping the lion’s sharp teeth, weariness and apathy had taken over his limbs.

The Angel gave Abdiel a cheeky smile.

“I see a well over there. Go, get yourself some water. I am sure it shall work wonders.” The Angel winked, and Abdiel gave a sunny smile. Not every day a Heavenly creature winks at you!

Abdiel walked to the well, drew himself a bucket of water, filled his water vessel and took a long refreshing drink of water. When he looked around, Haphien was gone! Abdiel hung his head, looking down at his reflection in the mirror of the clear water in the bucket. He was yet again alone.

Suddenly another face appeared near his in the reflection. It was a beautiful woman, and she smiled at the boy’s bewildered face.

“Could you help me with the bucket, lad? My back is aching, and I have no children to help me,” the middle-aged woman said. Her cheeks were round, she smelled like sweet flowers, and her eyes radiated warmth.

Abdiel helped to fill her water wessel without a word.

“Why have you got no children?” He asked the first question on his mind.

The woman smiled, but Abdiel saw tears in her eyes.

“My son died a year ago. He could not have been older than you. God hasn’t blessed us with more children. I am too old to bear another child. I’m afraid, God has forgotten me and my husband.”

“God never forgets!” Abdiel exclaimed.

The woman observed the dirty boy furrowing her brows.

“I prayed every day, but I received no answer,” she objected.

“I have no mother or father to take care of me. I was in mortal danger. God protected me by sending a guide to get me here to this well. He answered my prayer though I am the lowest of his servants, the abandoned son of a whore. How much more would he help you, a lovely lady faithful to Him?”

“Where is your guide?”

“He has returned to his Father. But I believe he led me here for a reason.”

The woman took a good look at Abdiel. Then she gently washed the dirt off his face. Her hands soothed Abdiel’s cheeks burning from the hot son and his salty tears.

“You smell like a billy goat, boy! What is your name?” The lady said smiling.

“My name is Abdiel.”

“That’s a strong name. I’m Alisia.”

“Thank you, Alisia. It is said, I’m named after the seraphim guarding the Throne of God. And I honour God’s Word.” Abdiel pulled his old and tattered Bible out his knapsack.

“What a polite and well-educated child you are,” she said thoughtfully, “just like my son was.”

Alisia’s eyes traced Abdiel’s face. She looked above with a mysterious smile, then said,

“Come, Abdiel! You must be hungry. Let me treat you with a good meal.”

“Thank, you,” he smiled shyly, as his stomach rumbled. Abdiel took his knapsack and carried Alisia’s water wessel. She put her arms around his shoulders.

“But first, you’ll have to take a good bath. No son of mine shall sit by the table smelly, and covered in dirt from the road,” she said, and Abdiel’s heart skipped a beat from joy. He had no words, but a tear of gratitude fell from his eye, as Alisia smiled at him approvingly.

Abdiel looked up into the sky, a flash of silver shone just above the rooftops, and the boy knew Haphien would carry the prayer of gratitude that Abdiel’s heart sang straight to his Heavenly Father.

Thank you for reading!