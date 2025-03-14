Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Mar 14, 2025

Wonderful, so good to see you combine for this great story.

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Darrell Thompson's avatar
Darrell Thompson
Mar 14, 2025

This brought tears to my eyes and joy to my heart. Life is hard and can be very brutal. God doesn’t forget. Pray for the children of this world.

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