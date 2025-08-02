Handling the changing world

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Hey friends and readers,

As life flows, the scenery on our journey is constantly changing. With it, we must adapt as well. This is not to say that we change our morals. We should, in fact, strengthen our morals and strive to be better and better. Yet, sometimes we can get too caught up fighting the external world changes, and this takes away the focus from things that really matter. God, family, soul, spirit, improvement.

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

So as you stand in this river and feel the flow, you can watch the scenery changing, the seasons coming and going. Watch it without fear or anxiety, knowing that God has it all under control and it’s all as meant to be.

The turmoil of the physical world often frightens people, makes them feel small, weak, helpless. However, with eyes on God we know that we are indeed special creations. Our spirit and soul are eternal, and as we continue to connect with God we can get through any change in this world. We can overcome every difficulty, we can handle any challenge, because with God all things are possible. God is constant, everlasting, is always there.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”

Blessings.