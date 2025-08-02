Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Aug 4, 2025

Truly comforting. Thank you @Alexander Semenyuk!

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krista tressa(CaringMessenger)'s avatar
krista tressa(CaringMessenger)
Aug 4, 2025

It's true. Focus on God's goodness, not on the chaotic mess in the world. God's got a handle on it all.

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