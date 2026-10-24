Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mariska Burger's avatar
Mariska Burger
15h

Beautiful!🙏🏼

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Andrew #TheXperience Yapanis's avatar
Andrew #TheXperience Yapanis
14h

"Standing on the promises that cannot fail, when the howling storms of doubt and fear assail, by the living Word of God I shall prevail, standing on the promises of God."

Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful

Hebrews 10:23 NIV

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