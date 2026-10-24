Grief and hope

War came uninvited,

a thief in the night.

but it took more than bread,

more than the silver,

it took the voices

by which we knew our homes.

I walked beside the sunflowers,

their yellow faces bent beneath the sky.

Here, children once scattered laughter

like seeds of life.

Now the road had only dust,

and crosses.

I sat beside an empty wooden cabin.

An old man used to smoke there,

offering his small cloud

to the immense sky.

His chair was empty.

The wind stirred the broken glass

and opened the door, again

and again.

But when I reached the town

and looked into the eyes of its people,

I found hope

passed from one to another.

And beside the crowded graveyard,

with its earth still dark from rain,

I heard the song of the brave,

rising up.

Then I knew,

some morning,

children would return to the sunflowers,

and the air would know

their laughter again.