Grief and hope
War came uninvited,
a thief in the night.
but it took more than bread,
more than the silver,
it took the voices
by which we knew our homes.
I walked beside the sunflowers,
their yellow faces bent beneath the sky.
Here, children once scattered laughter
like seeds of life.
Now the road had only dust,
and crosses.
I sat beside an empty wooden cabin.
An old man used to smoke there,
offering his small cloud
to the immense sky.
His chair was empty.
The wind stirred the broken glass
and opened the door, again
and again.
But when I reached the town
and looked into the eyes of its people,
I found hope
passed from one to another.
And beside the crowded graveyard,
with its earth still dark from rain,
I heard the song of the brave,
rising up.
Then I knew,
some morning,
children would return to the sunflowers,
and the air would know
their laughter again.
Beautiful!🙏🏼
"Standing on the promises that cannot fail, when the howling storms of doubt and fear assail, by the living Word of God I shall prevail, standing on the promises of God."
Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful
Hebrews 10:23 NIV