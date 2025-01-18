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It's grey The new It's an illusion I can't see Yet I know Something's brewing It's not what it seems The things that worked before No longer enough I've outgrown the results Of the old methods The higher the quest The further the climb As you look down Gazing upon the divide Your hand reaching upwards Touching the divine You've really done it now You'll never again fit into Our messy, crazy time Never mind Take heart Have courage Rise Above it We're kept so busy So occupied With the trivial, the base There's no time left To think To feel To be To question To break free To soak up Grace From the outside Looking in A transparent mirror Like a window What a view! It may be grey down here today Yet the sun will shine again When we least expect it Out of the blue Its rays will triumphantly Break through