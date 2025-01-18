Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 20, 2025

This is lovely Hege ✨

Makes me think of all that's grey here in Southern California since the fires and how the sun will breakthrough eventually. ox

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jan 18, 2025

Beautiful work

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