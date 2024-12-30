God wants us to be free

Hey friends and readers,

What is true freedom?

Some people believe it is ability to do ANYTHING without consequences, regardless of morals.

To me personally, that is anything but freedom. You are trapped by darkness and ego.

God has given us free will, yet He wants us to choose the good and to do good. This is demonstrated in constant help and forgiveness God gives us. No matter how bad we behave, when we go back to God in prayer He is so EAGER to reach out and forgive and love. We learn hard lessons sometimes due to our mistakes. That’s part of free will and we should be grateful for it.

True freedom lies within being able to limit the influence over us of the world and evil, to be able to improve each day.

Is it, not freedom when instead of being glued to the phone, enslaved, you can enjoy fields and flowers upon them? Or the sunset over the water?

There are countless addictions and temptations out there. Again, some think that going for everything that you “want” is freedom, but giving into these addictions and temptations is the opposite, it’s slavery.

God’s plan for us is perfect, for there are perfect morals laid out for us. The more we try to be good and closer to God, the more freedom we feel.

Blessings.

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