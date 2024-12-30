God wants us to be free
God wants us to be free
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Hey friends and readers,
What is true freedom?
Some people believe it is ability to do ANYTHING without consequences, regardless of morals.
To me personally, that is anything but freedom. You are trapped by darkness and ego.
God has given us free will, yet He wants us to choose the good and to do good. This is demonstrated in constant help and forgiveness God gives us. No matter how bad we behave, when we go back to God in prayer He is so EAGER to reach out and forgive and love. We learn hard lessons sometimes due to our mistakes. That’s part of free will and we should be grateful for it.
True freedom lies within being able to limit the influence over us of the world and evil, to be able to improve each day.
Is it, not freedom when instead of being glued to the phone, enslaved, you can enjoy fields and flowers upon them? Or the sunset over the water?
There are countless addictions and temptations out there. Again, some think that going for everything that you “want” is freedom, but giving into these addictions and temptations is the opposite, it’s slavery.
God’s plan for us is perfect, for there are perfect morals laid out for us. The more we try to be good and closer to God, the more freedom we feel.
Blessings.
Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Happy New Year to you and your lovely family Alex ✨🙌🏻🥳. Thank you always for your encouraging posts 🙏🏻
Thanks Alexander, great encouragement to understand and obey the Law of love which is the Law of God
John 14:15 If ye love me, keep my commandments.
John 14:21 He that hath my commandments, and keeps them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.
John 15:10 If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father's commandments, and abide in his love.
1John 5:2 By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments.
1Jn_5:3 For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.
2Jn_1:6 And this is love, that we walk after his commandments. This is the commandment, That, as ye have heard from the beginning, ye should walk in it.