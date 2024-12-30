Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 1, 2025

Happy New Year to you and your lovely family Alex ✨🙌🏻🥳. Thank you always for your encouraging posts 🙏🏻

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Martin
Dec 30, 2024

Thanks Alexander, great encouragement to understand and obey the Law of love which is the Law of God

John 14:15  If ye love me, keep my commandments.

John 14:21  He that hath my commandments, and keeps them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.

John 15:10  If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father's commandments, and abide in his love.

1John 5:2  By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments.

1Jn_5:3  For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.

2Jn_1:6  And this is love, that we walk after his commandments. This is the commandment, That, as ye have heard from the beginning, ye should walk in it.

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