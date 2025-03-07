Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Mar 7, 2025

A poignant reminder Nevena to take our eyes off our phones (except when reading Substack!) ✨

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Mar 7, 2025

Great reminder!

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