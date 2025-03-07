Generated image

God told me: “Take your eyes off your phone, my girl. Take your eyes off your phone and look around.

If you do it, you will see an old man sitting on a bench, feeding the pigeons. He has an ache or two, but he’s generally in good shape. He feels happy. His beloved wife is still with him. They’ve been married for fifty years now. They had their ups and downs, especially concerning the three children, but they have never thought of separating. They are more than lovers, more than friends, more than working partners. They are a team of survivors.

Then you might look closely at the pigeons that eat from his caring hand. They know that this old man is not dangerous. They know food comes from him every morning. His head is food, his torso is food, his arms are food, and his legs are food. They can perch on each part of his body and find there a crumb of bread. Or if not bread, warmth at least. There’s usually plenty of nourishment for everyone, but the big white pigeon, the one with the red eyes, is the leader, and he pushes the rest of them away, grabbing the biggest portion. He takes some of it to the ladies he’s courting. He’s quite liked by them. On his way to the females, he gets into the usual short fights with the other males who want to take his place. He wins every time.

If you take your eyes off your phone, my girl, and look to your right, you’ll see the great expanse of sea. And if your eyes remain longer on it, you’ll be able to locate the ghosts of thousand ships that have been at anchor in this harbor throughout the ages; ships full of warriors, explorers, scientists, and men of letters. People, who have come to conquer new lands, to find new fates, to acquire new knowledge. People who have enjoyed life and have abhorred life; people of all ages and colors; people, whose heirs have given birth to you, my girl.

And deep down in that water, you’ll see shoals of fish and jellyfish; families of dolphins, and enormous whales. There are gardens of seaweed, seagrass, phytoplankton, and glowing corrals. If you dare take a look underwater, you’ll enter another Earth, a second Earth, a Watery Earth that you’ve never really suspected existed.

If you take your eyes off your phone, my girl, and look up, you’ll see a sky full of morning clouds whose shapes I’ve drawn especially for you. Yes, for you! You’ll see a red strawberry, a small yellow race car, a white stuffed bunny, a chocolate heart, and a vanilla ice cream cone.

Take your eyes off that phone, my girl, and look at my creation. Look at it, please! This is Me. This is the only way you can know Me.”

I remembered God’s words only when I had finished writing my Viber message to my bestie, and by that time, I had already reached my place. I entered the apartment, took off my shoes, and put the phone on the kitchen island.

I rubbed my eyes and closed them.

Rubbed them again.

Opened them.

“Look at my creation, please! This is Me.”

I suddenly rushed to the bookcase and took out a book. My book. It was published a year ago by a famous publishing house. It was an epic science fiction full of various characters, diverse relationships, strange destinies, unexpected twists, and shattering joys and sorrows. A fiction full of colors, sounds, smells, and bodily sensations. A fiction full of outer spaces and inner spaces.

How many times, how many times have I tried to make my ex-boyfriend read that book? How many times I’ve told him: “This is me. The world I created is me. If you want to get to know me, you should read it!”

He never even glanced at it.

Nor at any of my other writings.

That’s why he became an ex-boyfriend.

I realized that he might not lose too much by not having me by his side, but I’d definitely lose too much by not having God on my side.

I put on my shoes again and left the apartment.

My phone remained on the kitchen island.

Share

Share Lighthouse