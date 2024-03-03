God loves you

Hey friends,

Each of us have times in our lives when spiritual darkness surrounds us and we feel very lonely. Such moments in life are inevitable, they are part of our journey. In these times we might feel completely hopeless.

Yet, an important message to be received is that through every time that we are going through, God constantly loves us.

Sometimes terrible things happen in order for our soul to learn a lesson, or to advance is some way. It’s hard comprehend with our human mind and simple views, but very often later in life we look back at something terrible and we realize what things came out due to that experience.

Everything that happens to us is part of our journey. If we try to deny this and get stuck in doing our worst and not progressing then we will miss out on the spiritual growth and perhaps our soul will not experience the needed lesson. It’s important to embrace it all. The pain, joy, suffering, happiness.

What is something in your life that you can share today? What lesson do you think was given?

Blessings.

XXXXX

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