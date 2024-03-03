Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Mar 3, 2024

Today I asked myself: Who lives behind those eyes?

I discovered that there's so much about me that I don't know, and it showed me that there's so much about others that I don't know either.

Are we all familiar strangers?

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Martin's avatar
Martin
Mar 3, 2024

We can trust God to help us through our difficulties:

The only temptations that you have are the same temptations that all people have. But you can trust God. He will not let you be tempted more than you can bear. But when you are tempted, God will also give you a way to escape that temptation. Then you will be able to endure it.

(1Co 10:13)

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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